Audit Releases for Thursday, December 1

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 1, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Crawford Crawford County Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of- Governments Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District Hicksville Township Washington Township Franklin Celerity Tenacia Charter School Ohio Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority Fulton Dover Township Hamilton Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Orion Academy University of Cincinnati Huron Sherman Township Lorain Henrietta Township Lucas Rise and Shine Academy Montgomery Emerson Academy of Dayton North Dayton School of Discovery Pathway School of Discovery Ottawa North Bass Local School District Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Ross Scioto Township Tuscarawas Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services Board- of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority Van Wert Willshire Township Washington Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Wood Wood County Regional Airport Authority

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111