NYSDOT Public Meeting to Focus on Improvements Planned for I-287/Cross Westchester Expressway Interchange 8 at Westchester Avenue

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, July 9, 2008 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. to discuss improvements planned for the I-287/Cross Westchester Expressway Interchange 8 at Westchester Avenue in the Town and Village of Harrison and the City of White Plains, Westchester County. The meeting will be held at the White Plains Public Library located at 100 Martine Avenue, White Plains. The library is accessible to people with disabilities.

The purpose of the meeting will be to introduce the NYSDOT project design team, provide project information and solicit public input on the preliminary plan. NYSDOT staff will be available during the meeting to answer questions. Construction is planned to begin the summer of 2010.

To submit written comments or obtain additional project information, please contact Dave Bennett at (845) 431-5753, or write to him at the New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

