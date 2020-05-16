NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Corridor Improvements on Route 12, Oneida County
Work at Three Oneida County Locations Continues Progress on Highway Upgrades
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials at a groundbreaking for a project to improve the State Route (SR) 12 corridor at three sites in the towns of New Hartford,
Joining Commissioner Glynn at the groundbreaking were Congressman Michael Arcuri, Assembly members David Townsend and William Magee, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and a representative from Senator Joseph Griffo’s office.
The groundbreaking was part of a news conference at Chuckery Corners to announce the beginning of work on the $2.3 million project which will improve SR 12 in the vicinity of three intersections – Tibbitts Road in the Town of New Hartford, Red Hill Road and Kellogg Street (Chuckery Corners) in the Town of Kirkland and Summit Road in the Town of Marshall.
“Today, we’re breaking ground on a project that will make important improvements to Route 12, an essential transportation link connecting Utica, Norwich and Binghamton,” Commissioner Glynn said. “Route 12 is key to tourism and a host of other economic development activities in communities along this vital north-south corridor. I’m pleased to join federal, state and local officials here today in expressing our commitment to maintaining Route 12 as a safe and efficient transportation asset for this growing region of our state.”
Congressman Michael Arcuri, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said, "Families deserve to spend more time together and less time stuck in traffic. To achieve this goal, I have consistently and strongly supported the mission of the Route 12 Task Force and I am proud to join state and local officials today to mark this important upgrade for local Infrastructure. Anyone who has driven on Route 12 knows we need to continue our work to improve safety and reduce drive times along Route 12, because an improved Route 12 corridor will bring additional economic growth and development to our area. With today's skyrocketing energy costs, better roads are critical to improving gas efficiency and saving local families money. In Congress, I will continue to make sure we have the resources necessary to improve our transportation infrastructure and bring much needed economic development to Upstate New York."
State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, "These are the ideal circumstances when taxpayer dollars are effectively applied to problems and issues which are correctly identified by local and regional officials and done in a timely fashion. I'm pleased that we could get together to move forward on the recommendations of the State Route 12 Task Force.
Assemblyman David Townsend said, "I would like to thank all of those who contributed to the Route 12 Task Force's efforts to improve
Assemblyman William Magee said, “This project is important for improving roadway conditions and safety as identified by the Route 12 Task Force. We appreciate and commend Congressman Arcuri and the federal government for addressing the need at hand, and allocating the funds to improve the infrastructure.”
Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, "Improvements to State Route 12 are essential to the overall economic growth and vitality of
The three sites that comprise the work to be done under the contract just awarded were identified by the Route 12 Task Force, a panel designated in 2000 to recommend potential sites for improvement projects to be completed with federal funds allocated for the Route 12 corridor.
Delay is the major issue associated with SR 12, particularly in areas where the highway goes through downtown core areas. There is significant truck traffic servicing local business and industry. Trucks are often forced to slow due to excessive grades, causing traffic backups. School bus traffic and slow moving farm vehicles further impede traffic - along with those commuting to jobs – and there are limited opportunities to pass the slower vehicles.
Businesses along the corridor depend on system reliability, access to suppliers and markets and an adequate workforce to locate and remain in the area. Delays are eroding the reliability of the transportation system, impacting access to suppliers and markets and diminishing the quality of life in the region.
As a result, the Route 12 Task Force undertook a comprehensive study of the corridor to identify its transportation needs and provide recommendations to address them.
In 2002, the Task Force completed a Phase 1 study to address short-term concerns along the corridor. To date, improvements at more than a dozen of the locations identified in the study have been completed, are currently under construction, or are scheduled for construction. Improvements at these locations include the addition of turning lanes, the extension of climbing lanes, alignment modifications to improve visibility at intersections and shoulder upgrades.
Projects that have already been completed include a $7.3 million total reconstruction of SR 12 in the
In 2002, NYSDOT rerouted SR 12 in the Town of
In 2005, NYSDOT improved intersections in
This November, NYSDOT Region 9 in
