Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 01, 2008 NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Corridor Improvements on Route 12, Oneida County Work at Three Oneida County Locations Continues Progress on Highway Upgrades NYSDOT BREAKS GROUND FOR CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS ON ROUTE 12 Work at Three Oneida County Locations Continues Progress on Highway Upgrades New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials at a groundbreaking for a project to improve the State Route (SR) 12 corridor at three sites in the towns of New Hartford, Kirkland and Marshall , Oneida County . Joining Commissioner Glynn at the groundbreaking were Congressman Michael Arcuri, Assembly members David Townsend and William Magee, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and a representative from Senator Joseph Griffo’s office. The groundbreaking was part of a news conference at Chuckery Corners to announce the beginning of work on the $2.3 million project which will improve SR 12 in the vicinity of three intersections – Tibbitts Road in the Town of New Hartford, Red Hill Road and Kellogg Street (Chuckery Corners) in the Town of Kirkland and Summit Road in the Town of Marshall. “Today, we’re breaking ground on a project that will make important improvements to Route 12, an essential transportation link connecting Utica, Norwich and Binghamton,” Commissioner Glynn said. “Route 12 is key to tourism and a host of other economic development activities in communities along this vital north-south corridor. I’m pleased to join federal, state and local officials here today in expressing our commitment to maintaining Route 12 as a safe and efficient transportation asset for this growing region of our state.” Congressman Michael Arcuri, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said, "Families deserve to spend more time together and less time stuck in traffic. To achieve this goal, I have consistently and strongly supported the mission of the Route 12 Task Force and I am proud to join state and local officials today to mark this important upgrade for local Infrastructure. Anyone who has driven on Route 12 knows we need to continue our work to improve safety and reduce drive times along Route 12, because an improved Route 12 corridor will bring additional economic growth and development to our area. With today's skyrocketing energy costs, better roads are critical to improving gas efficiency and saving local families money. In Congress, I will continue to make sure we have the resources necessary to improve our transportation infrastructure and bring much needed economic development to Upstate New York." - more- State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, "These are the ideal circumstances when taxpayer dollars are effectively applied to problems and issues which are correctly identified by local and regional officials and done in a timely fashion. I'm pleased that we could get together to move forward on the recommendations of the State Route 12 Task Force. One of the intersection sites receiving work was a concern when I was Oneida county executive and I'm pleased to see that it's getting the attention it deserves.” Assemblyman David Townsend said, “I would like to thank all of those who contributed to the Route 12 Task Force’s efforts to improve Oneida County ’s transportation infrastructure. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents a crucial investment in our area’s transportation needs. Enhancement of the State Route 12 corridor will reduce traffic accidents, make more transportation options available to residents and commuters, and continue the regular flow of commerce to the interstate highways serving Central New York .” Assemblyman William Magee said, “This project is important for improving roadway conditions and safety as identified by the Route 12 Task Force. We appreciate and commend Congressman Arcuri and the federal government for addressing the need at hand, and allocating the funds to improve the infrastructure.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, "Improvements to State Route 12 are essential to the overall economic growth and vitality of Oneida County . These improvements will assure that our connections to the Southern Tier benefit our industries and those that supply goods to Central New York . I would like to thank our Federal and State officials for securing the funding for this much needed project." The three sites that comprise the work to be done under the contract just awarded were identified by the Route 12 Task Force, a panel designated in 2000 to recommend potential sites for improvement projects to be completed with federal funds allocated for the Route 12 corridor. Tibbitts Road provides a local short-cut from SR 12 to SR 8, the primary east-west connector in the area, causing a large number of vehicles to utilize this convenient time saver. There is a history of right-turn accidents at the intersection. SR 12 will be widened to accommodate a right-turn lane to reduce accidents at this location. The four-way intersection at Chuckery Corners is where Red Hill Road and Kellogg Street intersect with SR 12. Sight distance for vehicles turning or crossing SR 12 at this location is restricted due to a curve and a dip in the road to the north. This project will raise the road to the north and also cut back the banks and remove vegetation on the east side of SR 12 to improve visibility and ensure adequate stopping distance for vehicles approaching the intersection. At Summit Road , the project will improve both the horizontal and vertical alignment of this section of SR 12 to meet current design standards and provide adequate stopping sight distance. Approximately one-quarter mile of SR 12 will be reconstructed at this site. State Route 12 is a primary transportation corridor that serves the communities of Utica , Norwich and Binghamton . This route provides direct access to Interstate 90 in Utica and Interstates 81 and 88 in Binghamton making it a vital link for both economic development and tourism. - more - Delay is the major issue associated with SR 12, particularly in areas where the highway goes through downtown core areas. There is significant truck traffic servicing local business and industry. Trucks are often forced to slow due to excessive grades, causing traffic backups. School bus traffic and slow moving farm vehicles further impede traffic - along with those commuting to jobs – and there are limited opportunities to pass the slower vehicles. Businesses along the corridor depend on system reliability, access to suppliers and markets and an adequate workforce to locate and remain in the area. Delays are eroding the reliability of the transportation system, impacting access to suppliers and markets and diminishing the quality of life in the region. As a result, the Route 12 Task Force undertook a comprehensive study of the corridor to identify its transportation needs and provide recommendations to address them. Members of the task force include representatives from two NYSDOT regions and representatives from the four impacted counties – Oneida , Madison, Broome and Chenango. In 2002, the Task Force completed a Phase 1 study to address short-term concerns along the corridor. To date, improvements at more than a dozen of the locations identified in the study have been completed, are currently under construction, or are scheduled for construction. Improvements at these locations include the addition of turning lanes, the extension of climbing lanes, alignment modifications to improve visibility at intersections and shoulder upgrades. Projects that have already been completed include a $7.3 million total reconstruction of SR 12 in the Village of Waterville , Oneida County . The project consisted of pavement reconstruction, sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and the addition of left-turn lanes. The project was completed in 2006. In 2002, NYSDOT rerouted SR 12 in the Town of Paris , Oneida County to eliminate substandard curves and bypass the Hamlet of Paris. A truck pull-off was also included in this $4.3 million project as a safety improvement. In 2005, NYSDOT improved intersections in Norwich , Chenango County , at a cost of $0.41 million. This November, NYSDOT Region 9 in Binghamton will let a project from Route 12A to Oak Hill Road in Chenango County to address safety, mobility and reliability issues. The project proposes to reconstruct intersections and widen portions of SR 12, as well as lengthening the northbound climbing lane. The cost of these improvements is estimated at $5.5 million. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.