Darby Township Administrators Overpaid by $12,850

Columbus – Darby Township (Union County) overpaid its fiscal officer and three trustees by a combined $12,850 over a span of two years, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The audit uncovered $4,000 in insurance reimbursements to Fiscal Officer Mary Dick during 2014 and 2015 even though no expenses related to insurance premiums were incurred. Auditors determined the reimbursements resulted from a misunderstanding of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC).

“A fiscal officer should have a complete understanding of the laws governing townships,” Auditor Yost said. “State law permits reimbursements for insurance premiums, not the costs of medical services.”

A review of township records also found insurance reimbursements to Trustee Roger Davenport exceeded the premiums he paid by $834.

Additionally, the following township administrators were compensated in excess of the rates set by the ORC during 2014 and 2015:

Fiscal Officer Mary Dick:$3,772

Trustee Doug Alderman:$1,373

Trustee Dennis Blumenschein:$1,373

Trustee Roger Davenport:$1,498

Findings for recovery totaling $7,772, $1,373, $1,373 and $2,332 were issued against Dick, Alderman, Blumenschein and Davenport, respectively. All four individuals repaid the full amounts of the findings to the township earlier this year.

A full copy of this report is available online.

