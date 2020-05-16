Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 01, 2008 NYSDOT: $4.3 Million to Upgrade Routes 5&20 in Avon, Livingston County Project Seeks To Improve Pavement Conditions, Enhance Character of Village New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today announced that a $4.3 million contract has been awarded to Keeler Construction of Albion, Orleans County. The project will improve approximately one mile of routes 5 and 20, East and West Main Streets, from Pole Bridge Road to just east of River Road in the Village of Avon, Livingston County. "Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the state roadways in village settings throughout New York State," Regional Director O’Buckley said. "The improvements to routes 5 and 20 in the Village of Avon will protect our investment in the state’s transportation system." Preliminary road work is already underway. Installation of the new water line will begin in the coming days. Motorists can expect one lane in each direction when crews are on site performing the work. Crews will be generally working between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The purpose of the project is to improve the condition of the infrastructure by resurfacing the pavement, to upgrade the drainage system and curbs, and to enhance the character of the village by incorporating traffic-calming measures, such as narrowing the pavement and improving features for pedestrians. Driveways will be established to manage access to and from the highway and sidewalks in poor condition will be replaced and missing sections of sidewalk will be built. The project also includes new landscaping, decorative street lights, and brick pavers and new, raised islands in the village circle area will be included to enhance the village setting. The village-owned water and sewer mains will be replaced as part of this project. The scheduled completion date for this project is December 2009. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com ####