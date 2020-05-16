Audit Releases for Thursday, December 8

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 8, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clermont Clermont County Insurance Consortium Cuyahoga Apex Academy Great Lakes Council of Governments Franklin Hilliard City School District Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund (GASB 67/68) Gallia Springfield Township Hamilton City of Norwood Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District University of Cincinnati Foundation Highland Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development- Foundation Southern State Community College Lucas Spencer Township Village of Ottawa Hills Medina Homer Township Muskingum Muskingum Township Preble Village of Felicity

###

