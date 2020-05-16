Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-3275 Release Date: July 14, 2008 NYSDOT to Hold Public Information Meeting for Route 69 Highway Improvement Project in Village of Parish (Oswego County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public meeting to present information, solicit input and answer questions about an upcoming project that will make highway improvements to Route 69 in the Village of Parish, Oswego County. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2008 in the Village of Parish Gymnasium, 2938 East Main Street, Parish, New York. Plans will be available for viewing at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the current progress of the project, to make the preliminary plans available for view and to obtain comments and address questions on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. This public information meeting is part of the continuing efforts by NYSDOT to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects, and is the second of two public meetings planned for this project. NYSDOT engineers will give a brief update on the highway improvement project and seek information and input on this proposal. Informal discussions will be held before and after the presentations. The meeting location is handicapped accessible. Please contact Roy E. Cary at (315) 428-4315 if a sign language interpreter, augmented listening system or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation.

