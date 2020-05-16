NYSDOT to Resurface Routes 6N, 22, 55, 403 and Taconic State Parkway

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced start of construction on a $4.2 million project to resurface sections of Routes 6N, 22, 55, 403 and the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess and Putnam counties. The contract was awarded to A. Calarusso & Son, Inc. of Hudson, New York.

The project will resurface approximately one mile of Route 6N from the intersection of Route 6 to Baldwin Place, in the Town of Carmel and 2.3 miles of Route 403 from Route 9 to Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown, Putnam County.

In Dutchess County, approximately seven miles of Route 22 will be repaved from Route 343 in the Town of Amenia to Route 199 in the Town of North East and 2.1 miles of Route 55 from Freedom Plains Road to Titusville Road in the Town of LaGrange.

Additionally, approximately 5.5 miles of the Taconic State Parkway will be repaved in Dutchess and Putnam counties. The parkway will be repaved between Route 52 and Arthursburg Road in the Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County and between Bryant Pond Road and Peekskill Hollow Road in the Town of Putnam Valley, Putnam County.

Construction began in June with completion anticipated by November 2008. Construction along Route 6N will take place during the night-time. Work will be progressed using short term lane closures; to minimize disruption to motorists, there will be no lane closures during peak commuter hours.

###