Statement from Auditor Dave Yost on passing of Sen. John Glenn

Columbus – Auditor Dave Yost issued the following statement following the passing of former U.S. Senator and astronaut John Glenn, who died today at the age of 95:

“Sen. Glenn was an honorable and capable public servant whose consistent civility would be a welcome standard of conduct in today's politics. He lived a life most people could never imagine, yet remained humble to his Ohio roots. The words ‘hero’ and ‘legend’ are overused in our society, but they were accurate when describing the man from New Concord, Ohio, the first to orbit the earth.

“Darlene and I join all Ohioans in sending our thoughts and prayers to Annie and her family.”

