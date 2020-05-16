Auditor Yost applauds new requirement to review Ohio’s Educational Service Centers

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost issued this statement following the approval of language requiring his office to conduct a comprehensive performance audit of the state’s 52 Educational Service Centers (ESCs):

“Most Ohioans don’t know what ESCs are or what they do. This study will shine a light on their operations to ensure tax dollars are being used efficiently,” Auditor Yost said. “No two ESCs are the same, and our performance audit will identify the best practices so they can be replicated more easily throughout the state.”

The General Assembly approved language in Senate Bill 3 today requiring the auditor to conduct a performance audit of all ESCs in the state within three years. The comprehensive report will make recommendations for cost savings for each ESC.

The cost of the performance audit is estimated to be $375,000, half of which will be borne proportionally and half at an equal rate by the 52 ESCs. The results of the performance audit will be shared with the Ohio Department of Education, the state Board of Education, the governor and legislative leaders.

Auditor Yost thanked key legislative leaders for their support, including Senate President Keith Faber, Sen. Cliff Hite, Rep. Kirk Schuring, and Craig Burford, executive director of the Ohio Educational Services Commission Association.

