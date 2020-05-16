NYSDOT To Host a Public Information Meeting on Route 353 Bridge Replacement Project

Thursday, July 17 at 4 p.m. at the Seneca Elementary School

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed replacement of the NY Route 353 ( Center Street ) Bridge over the Allegheny River in the City in Salamanca , Cattaraugus County , on the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Reservation.

The public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2008, between 4-8 p.m. at the Seneca Elementary School , located at 25 Center Street in the City of Salamanca . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. A formal presentation of the project’s needs and objectives will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The project proposes to replace the Center Street Bridge over the Allegheny River and reconstruct NY Route 353 between NY Route 417 ( Broad Street ) and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Additional improvements will include upgraded pedestrian facilities, a new traffic signal, pavement, fishing access, curbs and sidewalk.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Robert Rugg, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3208 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,

100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203

