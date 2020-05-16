NYSDOT To Host a Public Information Meeting on Route 353 Bridge Replacement Project
Thursday, July 17 at 4 p.m. at the Seneca Elementary School
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present the proposed replacement of the NY Route 353 (
The public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2008, between 4-8 p.m. at the
The project proposes to replace the
The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Robert Rugg, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3208 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,
