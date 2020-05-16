Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: July 16, 2008 MEDIA ADVISORY - NYSDOT Schedules Groundbreaking for Route 9 Reconstruction, City of Peekskill, Westchester County New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn will be joined by Congressman John Hall’s representative, State Senator Vincent L. Leibell, Assemblywoman Sandra R. Galef, Westchester County Legislator George Oros, Peekskill Mayor Mary F. Foster and Construction Industry Council President Ross Pepe on Thursday, July 17, 2008 at a groundbreaking ceremony for a significant Route 9 reconstruction project in Peekskill, Westchester County. In addition to comments from these officials, photo/video opportunities and informational handouts will be provided. The event, scheduled for 2:00 p.m., will be held on Main Street (Route 6) at the intersection with the on-ramp to Route 9 northbound in the City of Peekskill, Westchester County. Directions: From points north: Take Route 9 south. Proceed through the Annsville traffic circle, Town of Cortlandt and continue to follow signs for Route 9 south. Approximately 1 mile south of the circle, take the Main Street/Route 6/202 exit ramp, City of Peekskill, and turn left at the bottom of the ramp. The Peekskill Motor Inn (located at 634 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566) will be on your left, adjacent the groundbreaking event site. Parking is available on-street. From points south: Take Route 9 north. Proceed past the Croton Harmon Metro-North railroad station, Town of Cortlandt. Approximately 4 miles north of the train station, take the Main Street/Route 6/202 exit ramp, City of Peekskill, and turn left at the end of the ramp. The Peekskill Motor Inn (located at 634 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566) will be on your left, adjacent the groundbreaking event site. Parking is available on-street. From the Taconic State Parkway: Exit at Bear Mountain Parkway, east, Town of Yorktown. Follow Bear Mountain Parkway approximately 4.5 miles to the intersection with Route 9. Take Route 9 south to the Main Street/Route 6/202 exit ramp, City of Peekskill, and turn left at the bottom of the ramp. The Peekskill Motor Inn (located at 634 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566) will be on your left, adjacent the groundbreaking event site. Parking is available on-street.