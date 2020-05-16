Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: July 17, 2008 NYSDOT Breaks Ground for Roadway Reconstruction on Route 9, City of Peekskill, Westchester County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials and the Construction Industry Council at a groundbreaking ceremony for a $72.9 million project to improve State Route 9, including the replacement of four bridges, in the City of Peekskill, Westchester County. "This highway reconstruction project will modernize Route 9 in Peekskill and improve safety for everyone who travels this critical north-south corridor," Commissioner Glynn said. "I’m pleased to be joined today by so many officials to celebrate a project that reaffirms Governor David A. Patterson’s commitment to safe and efficient transportation, providing mobility and supporting commerce and economic development in this growing region of New York State." Also participating in today’s event were U.S. Senator Charles E. Shumer’s representative, U.S. Congressman John J. Hall’s representative, State Senator Vincent L. Leibell, Assemblywomen Sandra R. Galef, Westchester County Legislator George Oros, City of Peekskill Mayor Mary F. Foster, Construction Industry Council of Westchester President Ross Pepe, and Perini Corporation President John A. Luftus. The groundbreaking was part of a news conference to announce the start of work on a project that will improve the Route 9 corridor between the Bay Street overpass and Main Street in the City of Peekskill. The event was held on Main Street (Route 6) at the intersection with the on-ramp to Route 9 northbound, with views of the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands in the background. "As the Hudson Valley continues to grow, we must remain committed to making sure that people can quickly and safely get to work, deliver goods and services, and have a transportation system we can depend on," said U.S. Representative John J. Hall, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. "Being able to rely on our roads and bridges without enduring endless gridlock or hazardous road conditions is vital to our quality of life. By combining federal funds through the Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation and National Highway System programs with New York’s resources, I believe that this project will demonstrate that governments on all levels can rise to the challenge of meeting our infrastructure needs." State Senator Vincent L. Leibell said, "I am very pleased to see New York State’s commitment to improving this important transportation corridor. As the years have gone by and our population has grown, a program such as this has become ever more critical. This project when completed, should greatly improve safety and traffic flow" Assemblywomen Sandra R. Galef said, "Route 9 is such an important transportation corridor for residents and businesses in the Hudson Valley. This significant enhancement will provide additional safety to all motorists and will update this critical infrastructure to meet our future needs." Westchester County Legislator George Oros said, "This major traffic improvement will save lives, make for safer driving and facilitate visitors to Peekskill, the shining star on the shores of the Hudson River." City of Peekskill Mayor Mary F. Foster said, "The Route 9 reconstruction is an incredibly important improvement to the safety of the city’s most used highway. This roadway hosts significant commuter and truck traffic from our neighboring communities and has been in dire need of upgrade for the past decade. We are so pleased that these needed improvements are beginning now. We thank the NYSDOT not only for the $72 million dollar investment in the City of Peekskill, but for also all working closely with the City’s police and public works departments to manage the traffic disruptions, community advisories and neighborhood issues that will occur during the two-and-a-half year construction period. The end result will be worth these short term inconveniences." Construction Industry Council of Westchester and the Hudson Valley President Ross Pepe said, "New York State’s transportation infrastructure is the lifeline to a better economy, growth and jobs. When complete this project will provide local citizens and businesses with a safe, efficient and dependable thoroughfare into and through Peekskill and Westchester County while preserving the historic character of the area. Congratulations to DOT for an excellent design of the replacement structure and to Perini Construction Company who will now complete this major improvement for all who will travel across it for decades to come." The construction contract was awarded to Perini Corporation of Peekskill in May. Construction has begun and is and expected to be completed during the summer of 2010. Work will include the reconstruction and widening of Route 9 on an improved alignment, including the ramps to Hudson Avenue, Main Street and South Street. The project will provide for the addition and lengthening of on and off ramps both to and from Route 9. A majority of the construction will involve the replacement of four bridges along Route 9, providing wider structures to accommodate additional lanes and improved shoulders. The four bridges are Route 9 over Central Avenue, Route 9 over Requa Street, Route 9 over Hudson Avenue and Main Street over Route 9. The project will also include new curbs, sidewalks, closed drainage systems, sanitary sewers, water mains, landscaping, signs, pavement markings and retaining walls. Project improvements will better accommodate traffic entering and exiting Route 9, as well as raise the 11-foot, 1-inch clearance of the Main Street bridge over Route 9, which currently restricts many larger vehicles -- such as trucks and buses -- from using the right lane. The replacement bridge will have a clearance of 16 feet, 7 inches, which meets national highway system standards. ###

