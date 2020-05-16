Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: July 18, 2008 NYSDOT Announces Completion Of Van Wyck Expressway Bridges Innovative Construction Technique Hailed for Reducing Impacts to Queens Traffic New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by State Senator Malcolm A. Smith, State Senator Shirley L. Huntley, Assembly Member Vivian E. Cook and New York City Council Member James F. Gennaro in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of a $36 million project to replace the Hillside Avenue and Jamaica Avenue bridges over the Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) in Jamaica, Queens. “Under the leadership of Governor David A. Paterson, the New York State Department of Transportation is ready to meet the challenge of building and maintaining its transportation infrastructure in the most vibrant urban environment in the country,” said Commissioner Glynn. “The State Department of Transportation worked in cooperation with the community here in Queens to ensure this project would have minimal impacts on motorists, while reconstructing a critical link between Manhattan , the Bronx and Long Island .” The project, which began in 2004, replaced two bridges that had been in place since the expressway was built in the 1950s. "I would like to first commend Commissioner Astrid Glynn for successfully completing this long and highly anticipated project to enhance one of New York 's key expressways that serves more than 160,000 motorists daily,” said Senator Smith. “This project is a tremendous asset, not only to Southeast Queens , but to the entire city. These beautification efforts will go a long way as we strive to remain a global trendsetter. I look forward to partnering with the state Department of Transportation on future projects as we continue to modernize our transportation services." The new bridges span nearly 140 feet, more than 25 percent longer than the bridges they replaced. The longer spans and relocated bridge abutments allowed for the construction of acceleration/deceleration lanes and full-width shoulders in both directions on a half-mile section of the expressway, improving safety for the over 160,000 vehicles that use the highway every day. Project construction utilized a “roll-out/roll-in” technique to minimize construction impacts to the local community, particularly the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center just southwest of the Jamaica Avenue bridge. This technique maintained the existing bridge while the new bridge was constructed right alongside. Once the new superstructure was completed and the bridge abutments were relocated, each bridge was rolled into place during a weekend. While commonly used in railroad construction, the use of the technique for a highway project was the first of its kind in the state. For this innovation, the project received a 2007 award for Engineering Excellence from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), which was accepted jointly by NYSDOT and design consultant HNTB Engineering and Architecture. The project also featured improvements to roadway drainage, signs and lighting facilities, as well as the installation of new intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment that monitors traffic conditions and helps connect the expressway with the citywide traveler information network of Variable Message Signs currently being built out. Landscaping improvements were also made as part of the project work. The structural design consultant for the project was HNTB Engineering and Architecture of New York, NY, and the contractor for the project was a joint venture of Bi-County Paving Corp. of Ronkonkoma , NY , and Ruttura and Sons of West Babylon, NY. Construction inspection services were provided by Ammann and Whitney Consulting Engineers of New York, NY. ###

