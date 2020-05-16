Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 15

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga Ohio Lottery Commission Erie Huron-Erie School Employee Association Fayette City of Washington Court House Franklin Jeffrey Place New Community Authority Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Arts Council Gallia Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Hamilton Colerain Township Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard Hardin Ada Public Library Huron Huron County Community Library Monroeville Public Library Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan Lawrence Village of Athalia Lucas City of Waterville University of Toledo Montgomery City of Germantown City of West Carrollton Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District Put-in-Bay Local School District Put-in-Bay Township Village of Rocky Ridge Perry Hopewell Township Perry County General Health District Portage Kent State University Kent State University Foundation Putnam Perry Township Richland Ontario Local School District Stark Plain Local School District Summit Akron/Summit County Public Library Trumbull Trumbull County Insurance Benefits Consortium Warren Village of Harveysburg Wayne Northwestern Local School District Williams Pulaski Township

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

