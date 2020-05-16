There were 5,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,640 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 15

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga Ohio Lottery Commission
Erie Huron-Erie School Employee Association
Fayette City of Washington Court House
Franklin Jeffrey Place New Community Authority Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Arts Council
Gallia Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Hamilton Colerain Township
Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard
Hardin Ada Public Library
Huron Huron County Community Library Monroeville Public Library
Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan 
Lawrence Village of Athalia
Lucas City of Waterville University of Toledo
Montgomery City of Germantown City of West Carrollton
Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District Put-in-Bay Local School District Put-in-Bay Township Village of Rocky Ridge
Perry Hopewell Township Perry County General Health District
Portage Kent State University Kent State University Foundation
Putnam Perry Township
Richland Ontario Local School District
Stark Plain Local School District
Summit Akron/Summit County Public Library
Trumbull Trumbull County Insurance Benefits Consortium
Warren Village of Harveysburg
Wayne Northwestern Local School District
Williams Pulaski Township

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

