Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 15
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Brown County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga
|Ohio Lottery Commission
|Erie
|Huron-Erie School Employee Association
|Fayette
|City of Washington Court House
|Franklin
|Jeffrey Place New Community Authority Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Arts Council
|Gallia
|Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township
|Hancock
|Village of Mount Blanchard
|Hardin
|Ada Public Library
|Huron
|Huron County Community Library Monroeville Public Library
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Health Plan
|Lawrence
|Village of Athalia
|Lucas
|City of Waterville University of Toledo
|Montgomery
|City of Germantown City of West Carrollton
|Ottawa
|Middle Bass Local School District Put-in-Bay Local School District Put-in-Bay Township Village of Rocky Ridge
|Perry
|Hopewell Township Perry County General Health District
|Portage
|Kent State University Kent State University Foundation
|Putnam
|Perry Township
|Richland
|Ontario Local School District
|Stark
|Plain Local School District
|Summit
|Akron/Summit County Public Library
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Insurance Benefits Consortium
|Warren
|Village of Harveysburg
|Wayne
|Northwestern Local School District
|Williams
|Pulaski Township
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
