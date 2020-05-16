Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 24, 2008 NYSDOT Marks Start of Road Work on Routes 5 & 20 in Avon, Livingston County Project Will Enhance Character of Village, Improve Pavement Conditions New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was in Avon today to help kickoff a $4.3 million highway project to upgrade a one-and-a-half mile stretch of routes 5 and 20 from Pole Bridge Road to just east of River Road in this Livingston County village. "Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, the State Department of Transportation continues to work with local communities to address the unique aspects of state highways in village settings," Commissioner Glynn said. "This project will include resurfacing pavement and improving pedestrian accommodations to complement the Village of Avon’s vision for future development." Commissioner Glynn was joined at a groundbreaking ceremony by Avon Village Mayor Tom Freeman, Livingston County Administrator Dominic Mazza and Avon Merchants Association committee member Bonnie Taylor Davis. "Out of 3,365 miles that Rt. 20 (our East and West Main streets) crosses America, we are very proud of our 2 miles of it and thank the NYSDOT for the great work in design and the construction team in place here," Avon Village Mayor Tom Freeman said. The project will improve road conditions. It will upgrade the roadway’s drainage system and enhance the character of the village by incorporating traffic-calming measures, such as narrowing the travel lanes to slow vehicle speeds and improving conditions for pedestrians. Driveways will be established to manage access to and from the highway, and sidewalks in poor condition will be replaced, with missing sections of walkway filled in. The project also includes new landscaping and decorative street lights and brick sidewalk and crosswalk accents. New, raised islands will be built in the village circle area to emphasize the village setting. Preliminary work began earlier this month to replace village-owned water and sewer mains. To ease traffic flow during construction, travel lanes will be shifted to one side of the roadway while work is performed on the other side of the road. Crews will be working generally between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project, awarded to Keeler Construction of Albion, Orleans County, is expected to be completed by December 2009.

