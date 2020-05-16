Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: July 30, 2008 MEDIA ADVISORY: NYSDOT to Announce Upcoming Access Improvements to Staten Island Expressway New York State Department of Transportation Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee will be joined by New York State Assembly Member Michael Cusick and New York City Council Members Michael McMahon and James Oddo on Thursday, July 31 to announce an upcoming project to improve vehicular access to the Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278) between Renwick Avenue and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge . The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the College of Staten Island Center for the Arts, 2800 Victory Boulevard , Building 1P. Directions: By car: From the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge - Westbound on the Staten Island Expressway (I-278) from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge , take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 10). At Victory Boulevard , turn left and continue under the Expressway and turn left into the campus at the first traffic light. From the Goethals Bridge - Eastbound on the Staten Island Expressway (I-278), take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 8) and turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. From the Outerbridge Crossing - Take the West Shore Expressway to the Staten Island Expressway (I-278) east towards the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge . On the Staten Island Expressway (I-278), take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 8) and turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. Use campus parking lots 1 and 2. By public transportation: Ferry · Staten Island Ferry to MTA bus or taxi MTA Bus · Staten Island : S62/S92, S61/S91, S44/S94, S59 · Manhattan : X10 · Brooklyn : S93/S53 ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.