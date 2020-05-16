Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Monroe Township
|Athens
|Athens County Soil and Water Convservation District
|Auglaize
|City of Saint Marys City of Saint Marys Landfill
|Brown
|Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium
|Butler
|Miami University
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University Foundation Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
|Franklin
|Brunersburg Water District
|Fairfield
|Village of Baltimore
|Franklin
|Franklin County Family and Children First Council Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc. Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
|Gallia
|Village of Crown City
|Greene
|Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Technology Academy
|Huron
|Huron County Park District
|Jefferson
|Warren Water Authority
|Lake
|Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council Perry Joint Fire District
|Lawrence
|Washington Township
|Licking
|Licking County Children and Families First Council
|Lorain
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
|Madison
|Central Madison Joint Recreation District
|Medina
|Buckeye Local School District Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County, Inc., Pell Home
|Mercer
|Granville Township
|Monroe
|Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Montgomery
|Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc. Miami Township
|Muskingum
|Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Portage
|Ers Strategic Properties, Inc.
|Stark
|Stark County Schools Council of Government Tuscarawas Township
|Summit
|Summit Regional Health Care Consortium
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
|Vinton
|Village of Hamden
|Warren
|Wayne Local School District
|Wood
|Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.