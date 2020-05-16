There were 5,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,642 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Monroe Township
Athens Athens County Soil and Water Convservation District
Auglaize City of Saint Marys City of Saint Marys Landfill
Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium
Butler Miami University
Cuyahoga Cleveland State University Foundation Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
Franklin Brunersburg Water District
Fairfield Village of Baltimore
Franklin Franklin County Family and Children First Council Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc. Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
Gallia Village of Crown City
Greene Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy
Huron Huron County Park District
Jefferson Warren Water Authority
Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council Perry Joint Fire District
Lawrence Washington Township
Licking Licking County Children and Families First Council
Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
Madison Central Madison Joint Recreation District
Medina Buckeye Local School District Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County, Inc., Pell Home
Mercer Granville Township
Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
Montgomery Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc. Miami Township
Muskingum Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
Portage Ers Strategic Properties, Inc.
Stark Stark County Schools Council of Government Tuscarawas Township
Summit Summit Regional Health Care Consortium
Trumbull Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
Vinton Village of Hamden
Warren Wayne Local School District
Wood Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

