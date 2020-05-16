Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Monroe Township Athens Athens County Soil and Water Convservation District Auglaize City of Saint Marys City of Saint Marys Landfill Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium Butler Miami University Cuyahoga Cleveland State University Foundation Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Franklin Brunersburg Water District Fairfield Village of Baltimore Franklin Franklin County Family and Children First Council Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc. Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds Gallia Village of Crown City Greene Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy Huron Huron County Park District Jefferson Warren Water Authority Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council Perry Joint Fire District Lawrence Washington Township Licking Licking County Children and Families First Council Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments Madison Central Madison Joint Recreation District Medina Buckeye Local School District Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County, Inc., Pell Home Mercer Granville Township Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District Montgomery Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc. Miami Township Muskingum Ohio School Benefits Cooperative Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District Portage Ers Strategic Properties, Inc. Stark Stark County Schools Council of Government Tuscarawas Township Summit Summit Regional Health Care Consortium Trumbull Newton Falls Exempted Village School District Vinton Village of Hamden Warren Wayne Local School District Wood Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau

