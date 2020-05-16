Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Housing for Ohio, Inc. Ohio University Foundation Brown Washington Township Butler Miami University Foundation Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue) Clark Village of South Charleston Cuyahoga Olmsted Township Southwest Council of Governments Delaware Troy Township Franklin JobsOhio Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental- Centers + The Ohio State University Department of Athletics The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System Gallia Gallia, Jackson and Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental- Health Services Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue) Village of Lincoln Heights* Hardin Lynn Township Henry Northwest State Community College and Foundation Jefferson Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lake Painesville City Local School District Lawrence Union Township Lorain City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Community College Foundation Madison Madison County Community Improvement Corporation Mahoning Berlin Township Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Meigs Sutton Township Miami Tipp City Exempted Village School District Montgomery SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Medical Insurance and Benefit Plan SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Self Insured Dental and Vision Plan Perry Village of Hemlock Pickaway Pickaway County* Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority Richland City of Shelby Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium Seneca NBS Joint Fire District North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program Stark Jackson Local School District Summit Cuyahoga Falls Library Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina- and Portage Counties Trumbull Warren-Trumbull County Public Library

