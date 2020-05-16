Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Housing for Ohio, Inc. Ohio University Foundation
|Brown
|Washington Township
|Butler
|Miami University Foundation Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue)
|Clark
|Village of South Charleston
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Township Southwest Council of Governments
|Delaware
|Troy Township
|Franklin
|JobsOhio Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental- Centers + The Ohio State University Department of Athletics The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
|Gallia
|Gallia, Jackson and Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental- Health Services
|Hamilton
|Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue) Village of Lincoln Heights*
|Hardin
|Lynn Township
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College and Foundation
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lake
|Painesville City Local School District
|Lawrence
|Union Township
|Lorain
|City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Community College Foundation
|Madison
|Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
|Mahoning
|Berlin Township Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Meigs
|Sutton Township
|Miami
|Tipp City Exempted Village School District
|Montgomery
|SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Medical Insurance and Benefit Plan SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Self Insured Dental and Vision Plan
|Perry
|Village of Hemlock
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County*
|Portage
|Portage County Regional Airport Authority
|Preble
|Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Richland
|City of Shelby
|Ross
|Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Seneca
|NBS Joint Fire District North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
|Summit
|Cuyahoga Falls Library Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina- and Portage Counties
|Trumbull
|Warren-Trumbull County Public Library
