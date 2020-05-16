There were 5,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,642 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Housing for Ohio, Inc. Ohio University Foundation
Brown Washington Township
Butler Miami University Foundation Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue)
Clark Village of South Charleston
Cuyahoga Olmsted Township Southwest Council of Governments
Delaware Troy Township
Franklin JobsOhio Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental- Centers + The Ohio State University Department of Athletics The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
Gallia Gallia, Jackson and Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental- Health Services
Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Reissue) Village of Lincoln Heights*
Hardin Lynn Township
Henry Northwest State Community College and Foundation
Jefferson Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lake Painesville City Local School District
Lawrence Union Township
Lorain City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Community College Foundation
Madison Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
Mahoning Berlin Township Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
Meigs Sutton Township
Miami Tipp City Exempted Village School District
Montgomery SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Medical Insurance and Benefit Plan SWOEPC Benefit Plan Trust Self Insured Dental and Vision Plan
Perry Village of Hemlock
Pickaway Pickaway County*
Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority
Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Richland City of Shelby
Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
Seneca NBS Joint Fire District North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program North Central Ohio Trust Regional COG Joint Self Insurance- Health Program
Stark Jackson Local School District
Summit Cuyahoga Falls Library Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina- and Portage Counties
Trumbull Warren-Trumbull County Public Library

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.