JobsOhio Compliance and Control Engagement Posted to Auditor of State’s Website

Columbus – The fiscal year 2016 compliance and control engagement of JobsOhio has been completed by Deloitte & Touche LLP. As part of the agreement signed between the Auditor of State’s office and JobsOhio, the report is now available to the public via the Auditor of State’s website.

This report is the fulfillment of statutory obligations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. The Auditor of State did not examine the records or books of JobsOhio and did not conduct any interviews. The Auditor of State’s role was solely to suggest what work should be performed and to review the report once it was completed. The work and this report are the product of the private auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP. The Ohio Auditor of State is required to participate in the development of the audit program, but has no other authority in the process.

The report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Dominic Binkley Public Information Officer 614-644-1111