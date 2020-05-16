NYSDOT Announces Upcoming Access Improvements To Staten Island Expressway
NYSDOT Announces Upcoming Access Improvements To Staten Island Expressway
Public Outreach to Begin This Fall on Project to Reconfigure Ramps from Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to Renwick Avenue
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee was joined today by New York State Assembly Member Michael Cusick, Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, New York City Council Members Michael McMahon and James Oddo, and Staten Island Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Linda Baran in heralding an upcoming project to improve vehicular access to the Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278) between Renwick Avenue and the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.
The project will reconfigure entrance and exit ramps in both the eastbound and westbound directions along the two-mile section of highway. Currently in the early design stage and with construction slated to begin in spring of 2010, the project will construct six new ramps, relocate two ramps further down from their present locations, and make enhancements to two other access points.
“Under the leadership of Governor David A. Paterson and Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn, the New York State Department of Transportation stands committed to improving travel along this vital corridor,” said Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee. “The Staten Island Expressway is a critical link for commuters and commerce on the island, and this effort is one in a series of improvements that will make a noticeable difference in the lives of Staten Islanders, particularly those in the communities that border the highway. This project has been a collaborative effort with those communities, their elected representatives and state and city agencies, and we look forward to continued collaboration as the project works through the final design stages.”
NYSDOT has presented the project to local community boards and elected officials during the planning stages, with another series of community meetings expected in late September and early October to focus on more detailed design issues.
"Governor Paterson and Commissioner Glynn must be commended for recognizing the importance of advancing projects such as this one, even under challenging fiscal conditions," said Assembly Member Cusick. "The Staten Island Expressway is essential to the regional transportation network, and these improvements will have a significant positive effect on the lives of
“I am very excited about the new entrance and exit ramps proposed for the Staten Island Expressway,” said Borough President Molinaro. “I sincerely hope that the financial situation
“The 10 improvements to the Staten Island Expressway we are announcing today should provide a major improvement to our island traffic nightmare,” said Council Member McMahon. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I am pleased to be able to announce that we are moving in the right direction. For too long we have been stuck in traffic and these remediations should go a long way in breaking that traffic logjam.”
"The Staten Island Expressway fails to live up to its name and the proposed changes are tangible steps we can take to improve traffic flow and the commutes of Staten Islanders,” said Council Member Oddo. “Improving this corridor is a major challenge that can be achieved through a united effort of all the
“The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Governor Paterson and NYSDOT Commissioner Glynn for their commitment to both fund and construct these improvements to the Staten Island Expressway in the near future,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Baran. “With the volume of cars rising every year on this overcrowded highway, these kinds of access improvements are absolutely necessary. The increased access will help facilitate the traffic flow on the expressway while also reducing congestion and pollution at key intersections on
Originally constructed in the early 1960s, the Staten Island Expressway today serves 170,000 motorists daily. Through ongoing discussions with the communities, elected officials and agency partners, and based on detailed study of current travel patterns, NYSDOT will be presenting the following improvements to the community boards in the fall:
· New eastbound exit ramp to
· New eastbound entrance ramp from
· New eastbound exit ramp to
· New westbound exit ramp to
· New westbound entrance ramp from
· New westbound exit ramp to
· Relocation of eastbound entrance ramp from
· Relocation of westbound exit ramp to
· Intersection improvements at
· Improvements to westbound exit ramp to
NYSDOT will also widen the
Budgeted at approximately $50 million, the project contains $18.6 million of funds dedicated as part of the 2005 Rebuild and Renew Transportation Bond Act. The project includes additional funding from federal and state resources.
In addition, Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee introduced Ms. Janitha Rajakaruna, P.E., as the first NYSDOT Staten Island Community Engineering Liaison. This position has been created to provide
Currently located in an office within the Pleasant Plains park-and-ride facility, Ms. Rajakaruna will soon spend two days each week at an office in Staten Island Borough Hall. Once the office is established, public office hours for the NYSDOT Staten Island Community Engineering Liaison’s office will be announced. Ms. Rajakaruna may be contacted at (347)-672-0840.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.