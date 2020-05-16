Contact: Michael Flick, (315) 785-2218 Release Date: August 27, 2008 NYSDOT Marks Completion of Reconstruction of Route 30 Project Will Enhance Character of Village, Improve Pavement Conditions and Provide Scenic Overlooks New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was in Tupper Lake today to celebrate the completion of an $8.8 million highway project to upgrade State Route 30. "Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, the State Department of Transportation continues to work with local communities and cooperating agencies to address the unique aspects of state highways in village settings," Commissioner Glynn said. "Incorporating this context-sensitive approach, this project includes features that not only improve traffic mobility, but also enhance the scenic nature of this important route through Tupper Lake." Commissioner Glynn was joined at the grand opening ceremony by Assemblywoman Janet L. Duprey, Town of Tupper Lake Supervisor Roger Amell and Natural History Museum of the Adirondacks President and Chairman Donald "Obie" Clifford. Assemblywoman Duprey said, "This project is a good example of what can be achieved when agencies work together and work with the local communities. The project also demonstrates the Department’s ability to strike a balance between the needs of the traveling public and the scenic beauty of the Adirondacks." Supervisor Amell said, "This project has made significant improvements to the Route 30 corridor and has made traveling along Tupper Lake a much more pleasant experience. I thank all involved for their commitment to Tupper Lake." President Clifford of the Natural History Museum said, "It strikes me that today is a special day. We are assembled at the Wild Center to celebrate the opening of a highway that has been constructed considering the sensitivities of the natural surroundings it shares. This balancing of human needs and natural needs is precisely what the Adirondacks stand for." Environmental enhancements incorporated into the project include the relocation of overhead utilities along the Route 30 causeway in order to enhance one of the most scenic views within the Adirondack Park, as well as the construction of a viewing platform and interpretive kiosk adjacent to the causeway. Viewing areas have also been incorporated into the roadway section along the causeway allowing for motorists to safely stop and enjoy the vista afforded by Tupper Lake and the Adirondacks. The project included both highway reconstruction and spot rehabilitation of a 2.8-mile segment of Route 30 between Ski Tow Road and Stetson Road in the Town of Tupper Lake, located in Franklin County. Route 30 is the primary link between the Village of Tupper Lake, to the north and the hamlet of Long Lake to the south.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.