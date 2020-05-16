Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 22
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Sugar Creek Township
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
|Athens
|Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.
|Auglaize
|Salem Township
|Belmont
|Belmont College Belmont County Port Authority
|Brown
|Village of Sardinia
|Carroll
|Village of Carrollton Village of Sherrodsville
|Clermont
|Clermont County Public Library
|Cuyahoga
|North Royalton City School District Village of North Randall
|Erie
|Erie County Port Authority Village of Bay View
|Franklin
|Ohio Office of the Governor Scholarts Preparatory and Career Center for Children*
|Greene
|Central State University Foundation
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Hamilton
|Hoxworth Blood Center
|Huron
|New London Public Library
|Lake
|Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Meigs
|Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Muskingum
|Jefferson Township
|Perry
|Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Pike
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District
|Portage
|Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Putnam
|Monroe Township
|Ross
|Ross County Park District
|Trumbull
|Johnston Township Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP)
|Tuscarawas
|Atwood Water and Sewer District
|Vinton
|Vinton County Agricultural Society
|Wayne
|Rittman Exempted Village School District
|Wood
|Village of Luckey
