Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 22

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Sugar Creek Township Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Athens Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. Auglaize Salem Township Belmont Belmont College Belmont County Port Authority Brown Village of Sardinia Carroll Village of Carrollton Village of Sherrodsville Clermont Clermont County Public Library Cuyahoga North Royalton City School District Village of North Randall Erie Erie County Port Authority Village of Bay View Franklin Ohio Office of the Governor Scholarts Preparatory and Career Center for Children* Greene Central State University Foundation Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District Hamilton Hoxworth Blood Center Huron New London Public Library Lake Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District Muskingum Jefferson Township Perry Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District Portage Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District Putnam Monroe Township Ross Ross County Park District Trumbull Johnston Township Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP) Tuscarawas Atwood Water and Sewer District Vinton Vinton County Agricultural Society Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District Wood Village of Luckey

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111