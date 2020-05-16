There were 5,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,643 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 22

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Sugar Creek Township
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
Athens Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. 
Auglaize Salem Township
Belmont Belmont College Belmont County Port Authority
Brown Village of Sardinia
Carroll Village of Carrollton Village of Sherrodsville
Clermont Clermont County Public Library
Cuyahoga North Royalton City School District Village of North Randall
Erie Erie County Port Authority Village of Bay View
Franklin Ohio Office of the Governor Scholarts Preparatory and Career Center for Children*
Greene Central State University Foundation
Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
Hamilton Hoxworth Blood Center
Huron New London Public Library
Lake Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
Muskingum Jefferson Township
Perry Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District
Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District
Portage Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
Putnam Monroe Township
Ross Ross County Park District
Trumbull Johnston Township Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP)
Tuscarawas Atwood Water and Sewer District
Vinton Vinton County Agricultural Society
Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District
Wood Village of Luckey

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

