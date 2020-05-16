Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: August 29, 2008 Media Advisory: NYSDOT To Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For Completion Of Interim Pedestrian Bridge Over Bruckner Expressway, Bronx County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee will be joined by State Senator Jeffrey Klein, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto and New York City Council Member James Vacca on Tuesday, September 2 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of a NYSDOT project to replace the pedestrian bridge span over the southbound Bruckner Expressway at Waterbury Avenue in the Bronx. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on the west side ramp to the pedestrian bridge. Directions: Southbound on I-95 – Take exit 8A and proceed south on Bruckner Boulevard to Baisley Avenue . Northbound on I-95/I-695 – Take exit 7C and proceed north on Macdonough Place to Country Club Road . Turn left onto Country Club Road , then make the first left onto Bruckner Boulevard . Proceed south on Bruckner Boulevard to Baisley Avenue .