Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District Jackson Township Athens Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative Village of Trimble Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence Cuyahoga City of North Royalton Defiance Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District Fairfield Lancaster City School District Franklin Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging Hamilton St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation Village of St. Bernard Hardin Village of Dunkirk Huron Clarksfield Township Jefferson Village of Amsterdam Village of Mount Pleasant Knox Centerburg Local School District Lake Lakeland Foundation Licking Career and Technology Education Center Granville Exempted Village School District Johnstown-Monroe Local School District Lorain Elyria Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Agricultural Society Lucas Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District Mercer Recovery Township Montgomery Sinclair Community College SWOEPC Liability, Fleet and Property Insurance Program Morgan Homer Township Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Center Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District Portage Portage Area School Consortium Health and Welfare- Insurance Pool Preble Gasper Township Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Sandusky Terra Community College Foundation Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District Stark Northwest Local School District Summit University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation Williams Northwest Township Northwest Water District

