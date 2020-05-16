Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 27
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District Jackson Township
|Athens
|Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative Village of Trimble
|Carroll
|Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Clark
|Springfield Academy of Excellence
|Cuyahoga
|City of North Royalton
|Defiance
|Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Fairfield
|Lancaster City School District
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
|Hamilton
|St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation Village of St. Bernard
|Hardin
|Village of Dunkirk
|Huron
|Clarksfield Township
|Jefferson
|Village of Amsterdam Village of Mount Pleasant
|Knox
|Centerburg Local School District
|Lake
|Lakeland Foundation
|Licking
|Career and Technology Education Center Granville Exempted Village School District Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
|Lorain
|Elyria Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Agricultural Society
|Lucas
|Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
|Mercer
|Recovery Township
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College SWOEPC Liability, Fleet and Property Insurance Program
|Morgan
|Homer Township
|Muskingum
|Mid-East Career and Technology Center
|Noble
|Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Ottawa
|Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Portage
|Portage Area School Consortium Health and Welfare- Insurance Pool
|Preble
|Gasper Township
|Richland
|Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
|Sandusky
|Terra Community College Foundation
|Scioto
|South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
|Stark
|Northwest Local School District
|Summit
|University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation
|Williams
|Northwest Township Northwest Water District
###
