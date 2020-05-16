There were 5,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,643 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District Jackson Township
Athens Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative Village of Trimble
Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence
Cuyahoga City of North Royalton
Defiance Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District
Fairfield Lancaster City School District
Franklin Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
Hamilton St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation Village of St. Bernard
Hardin Village of Dunkirk
Huron Clarksfield Township
Jefferson Village of Amsterdam Village of Mount Pleasant
Knox Centerburg Local School District
Lake Lakeland Foundation
Licking Career and Technology Education Center Granville Exempted Village School District Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
Lorain Elyria Community Improvement Corporation Lorain County Agricultural Society
Lucas Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
Mercer Recovery Township
Montgomery Sinclair Community College SWOEPC Liability, Fleet and Property Insurance Program
Morgan Homer Township
Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Center
Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District
Portage Portage Area School Consortium Health and Welfare- Insurance Pool
Preble Gasper Township
Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
Sandusky Terra Community College Foundation
Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
Stark Northwest Local School District
Summit University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation
Williams Northwest Township Northwest Water District

