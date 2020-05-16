Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: September 02, 2008 Bruckner Expressway Pedestrian Bridge Opens In Time For School NYSDOT Interim Span Replaces Portion Knocked Down in Truck Collision New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee was joined today by State Senator Jeffrey Klein, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto and New York City Council Member James Vacca in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of an interim pedestrian bridge at Waterbury Avenue over the Bruckner Expressway (Interstate 95) in the Bronx . The bridge segment over the southbound roadway was knocked down on August 8 when a dump truck with its lift section raised collided with the span. The bridge serves a diverse community in the southeastern Bronx, including P.S. 14 Senator John D. Calandra School and Providence Rest Nursing Home. Also participating in the ceremony were Principal Jason M. Kovac of P.S. 14 and Sisters Seline Mary Flores and Margaret Mary Chiffriller of the nursing home. During a morning news conference on the interim span, Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee said, “It was an unfortunate accident just 25 days ago that ripped away this community’s critical connection over the Bruckner Expressway. So, we set a goal to have a temporary bridge open in time for students to use on the opening day of school. I’m happy to say we’ve handed in this assignment on time.” "This bridge has been serving this community for years and its importance in helping make the first day of school for students and parents an easy one can not be overstated,” said Senator Klein. “I am glad the NYS DOT recognized the importance this pedestrian walkway plays in this neighborhood on a daily basis and made it their priority to have it accessible once again to the families of this area." “I want to thank State DOT for acting so swiftly in restoring this foot bridge,” said Assembly Member Benedetto. “Hundreds of students from local schools are serviced by the bridge every day, and its restoration is vital to the community.” “The pedestrian bridge at Waterbury Avenue provides a vital link between the Country Club and Waterbury-LaSalle communities, as well as a safe, child-friendly path to school for our local families,” said Council Member James Vacca. “This rapid response from State DOT just shows what's possible when government agencies work together with local communities and elected officials to get the job done. I promise to lend any support I can in the months ahead as the State determines how best to complete this important project.” “On behalf of the children, families and staff of P.S. 14, I thank all those involved with replacing this bridge,” said Principal Kovac. “State Department of Transportation Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee, together with Senator Klein, Assemblyman Benedetto and Councilman Vacca, has worked to ensure the safety of our children and our families. We thank them for seeing this project completed and having the pedestrian walkway available for our community on the first day of school.” Design of the interim bridge was prepared by John S. Deerkoski, P.E. and Associates of Warwick, NY. The bridge was manufactured by Mabey Bridge and Shore, Inc. of Elkridge , MD , with assembly and installation performed by El Sol Contracting and Construction of Maspeth, NY. The cost of the interim span is estimated at $100,000. Design of a permanent replacement span is currently underway. ###

