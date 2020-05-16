Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 02, 2008 Public Information Hearing for the Proposed NY Routes 25 & 110 Intersection Improvement Project Being Held Wednesday, September 10, 2008 On Wednesday, September 10, 2008, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), Region 10, Long Island, will conduct an open forum public information hearing for the proposed NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project in the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County. Residents, businesses and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this open forum public hearing to review preliminary plans and provide input on this proposed intersection improvement project. The September 10, 2008 meeting is being held at the Silas Woods Sixth Grade Center, 23 Harding Place, Huntington Station between 4:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. Conceptual design plans and other related project information will be available for review. DOT engineers and representatives will be on hand to provide individual attention, answer questions and receive comments on the preliminary intersection improvement concepts developed to improve safety and mobility for motorists and pedestrians in the NY Route 110 (Walt Whitman Road and NY Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) and New York Avenue area. The overall objective of the NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project is to reduce automobile crashes and travel delays for the approximately 80,000 motorists who use these intersections daily as well as provide improved facilities for pedestrians. To accomplish this objective, the following are some of the project features being proposed: construction of a new road approximately 250 feet north of NY Route 25 between New York Avenue and NY Route 110 to accommodate left-turn movements from NY Route 25 and NY Route 110 via a modified "jug-handle"; redirecting left-turn movements from westbound NY Route 25 to southbound NY Route 110 via "New Road" and the modified jug-handle; redirected left-turn movements from eastbound NY Route 25 to northbound NY Route 110 via New York Avenue; new pedestrian facilities including signals, crosswalks and handicap ramps; new and/or repaired sidewalks and curbs; new auxiliary thru lanes on NY Routes 25 and NY 110; and new roadway pavement throughout the project area. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2010 . Viewpoints and comments concerning the preliminary design plans and other project input may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may also be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session anytime between 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M . The formal comment session is being conducted between 7:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M., but all comments, written or oral, will be reviewed and considered for the project’s final design. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT at (631) 952-6654. Any person who has questions about the proposed NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Safety and Operational Improvement Project but is unable to attend the Public Information Center should mail their comments to: The NY Routes 25 and 110 Intersection Improvement Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 Project Identification Number: 0042.18 This public information meeting is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. ###

