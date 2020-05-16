Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 04, 2008 State DOT Schedules Hearing on Route 5 Bridge Rehabilitation September 9 Session to Outline Plans for 18-Mile Creek Bridge in Erie County STATE DOT SCHEDULES HEARING ON ROUTE 5 BRIDGE REHABILITATION September 9 Session to Outline Plans for 18-Mile Creek Bridge in Erie County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2008, to discuss the proposed rehabilitation of the NY Route 5 Bridge over Eighteen Mile Creek in the towns of Evans and Hamburg, Erie County. The public hearing will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Fire Hall #1, located at 2500 Lakeview Road in the Town of Hamburg in Erie County . It will be conducted in an open forum format, enabling individuals to arrive at any time between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation. The session also will include a formal hearing, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. NYSDOT proposes to rehabilitate the bridge by removing and replacing the existing deck, floor beams, upper portions of the columns, and repairing deteriorated concrete members. Construction work on the project is currently scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2010. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. This public hearing is part of the continuing efforts by the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects. Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Written statements received before September 30, 2008, will also be placed in the record. A Design Report, which evaluates the proposed project’s effect on the quality of the human environment, will be available for review by all interested parties. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation, please contact Norman Duennebacke, project manager, at (716) 847-3204 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, Region 5 Design, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , NY 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5034.99. ###