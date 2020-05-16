There were 5,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,644 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 29

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Government
Athens Tri-County Career Center
Brown Western Brown Local School District
Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence
Columbiana Village of Salineville
Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District
Crawford Bucyrus City School District Lykens Township Wynford Local School District
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District
Delaware Delaware Area Career Center Olentangy Local School District
Defiance Defiance County Agricultural Society*
Erie City of Vermillion
Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adults Alternatives of Fairfield County
Franklin The Ohio State University WOSU Public Media
Hamilton Hamilton County Agricultural Society Madeira City School District
Harrison Harrison County* Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Henry Northwest State Community College
Holmes West Holmes Local School District
Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Lowellville
Marion Marion Technical College
Medina Litchfield Township*
Meigs Scipio Township
Montgomery Centerville City School District
Morgan West Malta Rural Water District
Muskingum Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Noble Noble County Agricultural Society Noble County Metropolitan- Housing Authority
Paulding Village of Payne
Richland Lexington Local School District Mansfield City School District Pioneer Career and Technology Center
Ross Village of Frankfort
Sandusky Village of Woodville
Scioto Bessie Haskins +
Seneca Village of Bettsville
Stark Alliance City School District Stark/Portage Area Computer Consortium
Summit Twinsburg Township/Village of Reminderville Joint Economic- Development District University of Akron
Trumbull Bristol Local School District Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
Tuscarawas Buckeye Joint Vocational School Newcomerstown- Public Library
Van Wert Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Washington Village of Lowell
Wayne Orrville City School District
Williams Quadco Rehabilitation Center
Wood Bloom Township Henry Township

