Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 29

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Government Athens Tri-County Career Center Brown Western Brown Local School District Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence Columbiana Village of Salineville Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District Crawford Bucyrus City School District Lykens Township Wynford Local School District Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Valley Career Center Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District Delaware Delaware Area Career Center Olentangy Local School District Defiance Defiance County Agricultural Society* Erie City of Vermillion Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adults Alternatives of Fairfield County Franklin The Ohio State University WOSU Public Media Hamilton Hamilton County Agricultural Society Madeira City School District Harrison Harrison County* Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority Henry Northwest State Community College Holmes West Holmes Local School District Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Lowellville Marion Marion Technical College Medina Litchfield Township* Meigs Scipio Township Montgomery Centerville City School District Morgan West Malta Rural Water District Muskingum Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Noble Noble County Agricultural Society Noble County Metropolitan- Housing Authority Paulding Village of Payne Richland Lexington Local School District Mansfield City School District Pioneer Career and Technology Center Ross Village of Frankfort Sandusky Village of Woodville Scioto Bessie Haskins + Seneca Village of Bettsville Stark Alliance City School District Stark/Portage Area Computer Consortium Summit Twinsburg Township/Village of Reminderville Joint Economic- Development District University of Akron Trumbull Bristol Local School District Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Tuscarawas Buckeye Joint Vocational School Newcomerstown- Public Library Van Wert Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Washington Village of Lowell Wayne Orrville City School District Williams Quadco Rehabilitation Center Wood Bloom Township Henry Township

