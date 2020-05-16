Audit Releases for Thursday, Dec. 29
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Schools Council of Government
|Athens
|Tri-County Career Center
|Brown
|Western Brown Local School District
|Clark
|Springfield Academy of Excellence
|Columbiana
|Village of Salineville
|Coshocton
|Ridgewood Local School District
|Crawford
|Bucyrus City School District Lykens Township Wynford Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
|Darke
|Versailles Exempted Village School District
|Delaware
|Delaware Area Career Center Olentangy Local School District
|Defiance
|Defiance County Agricultural Society*
|Erie
|City of Vermillion
|Fairfield
|Meals on Wheels - Older Adults Alternatives of Fairfield County
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University WOSU Public Media
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Agricultural Society Madeira City School District
|Harrison
|Harrison County* Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College
|Holmes
|West Holmes Local School District
|Huron
|Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Mahoning
|Jackson-Milton Local School District Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Lowellville
|Marion
|Marion Technical College
|Medina
|Litchfield Township*
|Meigs
|Scipio Township
|Montgomery
|Centerville City School District
|Morgan
|West Malta Rural Water District
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Noble
|Noble County Agricultural Society Noble County Metropolitan- Housing Authority
|Paulding
|Village of Payne
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District Mansfield City School District Pioneer Career and Technology Center
|Ross
|Village of Frankfort
|Sandusky
|Village of Woodville
|Scioto
|Bessie Haskins +
|Seneca
|Village of Bettsville
|Stark
|Alliance City School District Stark/Portage Area Computer Consortium
|Summit
|Twinsburg Township/Village of Reminderville Joint Economic- Development District University of Akron
|Trumbull
|Bristol Local School District Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
|Tuscarawas
|Buckeye Joint Vocational School Newcomerstown- Public Library
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Washington
|Village of Lowell
|Wayne
|Orrville City School District
|Williams
|Quadco Rehabilitation Center
|Wood
|Bloom Township Henry Township
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
