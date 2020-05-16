Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: September 03, 2008 NYSDOT Celebrates Completed Bridge Rehabilitation on Route 9 Project a Cooperative Effort with National Park Service New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials at a ceremony celebrating the completion of a $6.5 million project to rehabilitate the State Route 9 bridge over the Crum Elbow Creek in the Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County. The project included preservation of an historic stone wall along the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site. "This project is an excellent example of state and federal government working together to improve our transportation system while preserving the past for future generations," Commissioner Glynn said. "I’m pleased to be joined today by so many officials to celebrate a project that reaffirms Governor David A. Patterson’s commitment to safe and efficient transportation, improved mobility and preserving the quality of our communities in this growing region of New York State." Joining Commissioner Glynn were State Senator Stephen M. Saland, State Assemblyman Joel M. Miller, Dutchess County Legislator Diane Nash, Town of Hyde Park Supervisor Pompey Delafield, Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site Director Sarah Olson and representatives of federal elected officials. The event was held on the Vanderbilt Mansion property along side the rehabilitated bridge and reconstructed stone wall, with views of the Crum Elbow Creek and beautifully landscaped grounds of the national historic site in the background. U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton said, "The Crum Elbow Creek Bridge rehabilitation project is an important step in strengthening our infrastructure and preserving one of our historic landmarks. Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of the New York State Department of Transportation and the National Park Service, residents of Hyde Park and travelers from around the region will benefit from improved safety and efficiency while enjoying the beauty of Vanderbilt Mansion." U. S. Congresswoman Kirsten Gillibrand said, "I congratulate the NYS DOT and the Park Service for working hand in hand to complete the rehabilitation of the Crum Elbow Creek Bridge on time and in such a way as to be mindful of the environment and the integrity of our historic Vanderbilt State Park. This bridge serves as a viable symbol of how a carefully designed roadway can both function as an important artery for businesses and residents and yet support the beauty which keeps visitor returning to Dutchess County." "The partnership between NYS Department of Transportation and the National Park Service on this project demonstrates how different levels of government can work together to bring a project such as this to fruition in a cost effective manner," said Senator Stephen M. Saland. "I would like to compliment DOT and the National Park Service for their collaboration in rehabilitation the Crum Elbow Creek Bridge to provide motorists with a safe bridge on which to travel while still preserving the integrity of the historic wall near the Vanderbilt Mansion." Assemblyman Joel M. Miller said, "Not only did New York State Department of Transportation restore the structural integrity of the bridge it also preserved the aesthetic beauty." Town of Hyde Park Supervisor Pompey Delafield said, "Stone and stonework are so much an essential part of Hyde Park’s history. It is gratifying that the Route 9 Bridge, a prominent example of the art of stonework, has been preserved for the next generation and we thank the National Park Service and the New York State Department of Transportation for their role in insuring this preservation." Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site Director Sarah Olson said "We salute the Department (of transportation) for their outstanding work on this project. The Vanderbilt bridge and wall are truly character-defining features of this historic site. They, in effect, set the stage for everyone who visits. It has been a pleasure and all-around positive experience working with the staff at DOT on their careful restoration of these important historic features." The construction contract was awarded to Sun Up Enterprises of Wappinger Fall, Dutchess County, in March 2007. Work focused on rehabilitating the Route 9 stone arch bridge over the Crum Elbow Creek and adjoining historic stone walls that define the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site property. The stone arch bridge was built in the late 1800s and later widened to the east in the 1920s. The project involved stabilizing the failing historic stone walls on each corner approaching the bridge in conjunction with the span’s rehabilitation. Approximately 5,100 square feet of historic stone wall was reconstructed, requiring careful documentation of the wall before it was dismantled and then rebuilding with the original stone to preserve the integrity of the historic site. The work was completed on schedule and within budget while maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of the project, and required no detours. In addition to rehabilitating the bridge and historic walls, the project included drainage, landscaping and signage improvements, paving and enhanced pavement markings.

