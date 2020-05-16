Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 09, 2008 Route 219 Work Resumes in Scoby Hill Road Area Stone Buttresses "Significantly Halt" Underground Landslide ROUTE 219 WORK RESUMES IN SCOBY HILL ROAD AREA Stone Buttresses ‘Significantly Halt’ Underground Landslide NYSDOT To Acquire Several Properties Near Project Site Construction work is scheduled to resume today in the Scoby Hill Road area of the Route 219 project near Springville in Erie County , according to Alan Taylor, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) regional director in Buffalo . “We’ve developed a plan to continue the Route 219 project, implementing the balanced approach endorsed by the recent federal peer review,” Taylor said. “As part of this work, we intend to purchase several properties in the vicinity of the Scoby Hill Road construction site, which will also facilitate long-term maintenance of the new highway and allow for the installation of additional instrumentation to monitor soil movements and groundwater levels.” Earthwork had been temporarily halted Aug. 27 after localized ground movements were observed adjacent to the project site. The department also moved Madaline Koliwaske, a resident of Scoby Hill Road , to temporary housing for her comfort and safety, while permanent relocation arrangements are being finalized. Her house was deemed uninhabitable by local officials due to structural damage caused by ground movement on her property along the work site. Taylor said in recent weeks, stone buttresses constructed by the department have significantly halted the underground landslide and stabilized the area. He said instrument readings showed soil movement had been countered and that the site would continue to be monitored as construction work takes place to ensure conditions remain stable. Taylor noted that in its peer review released Aug. 19, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) acknowledged that although additional soil movement could take place in the Scoby Hill Road area, NYSDOT’s maintenance practices would address any such movement in the future. -more- He added that the balanced approach endorsed by FHWA provides for building the new highway at or near the existing ground surface, flattens some existing slopes and significantly improves drainage in the area to reduce pressures causing the ground movement. Although implementing this approach is challenging, Taylor said abandoning it would result in enormous cost, disruption and delay. “If the balanced approach was dropped and the expressway moved, costs could increase as much as an additional $40 million,” he said. “The department had been in discussion with Mrs. Koliwaske about purchasing her property before immediately taking action to assist with her temporary housing,” Taylor said. “Moving now to acquire other additional properties is precautionary. There is no emergency and no need for other individuals to move now. We’re taking a prudent approach with respect to our long-term responsibilities to maintain the new Route 219 highway. NYSDOT recognizes the importance of this expanded highway to the economic future of the Western New York region.” ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.