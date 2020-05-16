Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: September 10, 2008 NYSDOT Announces $3.6 M for Walk-To-School Program in the Hudson Valley New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced more than $3.6 million in grants for 13 projects in the Hudson Valley to help students walk and bike safely to school and home again. The intent of the Safe Routes to School program is to enable and encourage children to adopt a more healthy and active lifestyle by making bicycling and walking a safer and more appealing transportation alternative. NYSDOT Regional Director Joan Dupont said, "These funds will be instrumental in helping to build projects in our communities that encourage our children to walk and bike to school in an efficient and safe manner." U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said, "This program takes on two big issues for school-aged kids: childhood obesity and school safety. As an avid bike rider and parent, I feel strongly that parents shouldn't have to worry about their child's safety when allowing them to get some excellent exercise and ride their bike to school. But the sad reality is that transportation systems aren't always designed with pedestrians, especially children, in mind. The federal funding for the Safe Routes to School program will help ensure that kids can get to school safely, while improving their health." U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton said, "This funding for the Safe Routes to School Program is a win for New York and for our children. This program will help provide the safer roads and sidewalks we need to continue to encourage children to be more active and health conscious by biking or walking to school. I commend the Governor and the NYSDOT for working on a plan that will not only improve New York's infrastructure and reduce traffic, but also sets our children and families on a path towards a healthier lifestyle." U. S. Congressman Eliot Engel said, "This program works on several levels; it makes it safer for children to get to school, and it encourages them to exercise by walking or biking to get to school. This makes for healthier children, and since they are not being driven to school, it even saves oil. I was proud to vote for this legislation and I’m elated to see this money coming to the Villages of Kaser, Dobbs Ferry, and Irvington." "Making it easier and safer for students to walk and bike to school is healthy and saves energy," said U. S. Congresswoman Nita Lowey. "I am pleased that Governor Paterson and Commissioner Glynn are promoting active lifestyles and energy efficiency through the Safe Routes to School program, which I hope will provide families with a convenient, safe alternative to driving their children to school." "These federal funds will help communities throughout New York make various improvements to sidewalks and street crossings in order to make it easier for students to safely walk and bike to school," U.S. Congressman Maurice Hinchey said. "I am very pleased that the work we did in Washington is literally paying off here in New York and that these federal funds will spare state and local taxpayers the cost of these much-needed improvements. By making it easier for students to walk and bike to school we are encouraging them at an early age to get into a daily exercise routine, which will benefit them throughout their lives." NYSDOT administers the program and will reimburse up to 100 percent of eligible project costs for successful applicants, up to the award amount. Applicants who were not selected during this round of funding are encouraged to apply again, if the federal program is renewed next year. School districts and municipalities recently awarded funding in the Hudson Valley include: · Town of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County - $423,500 for sidewalk connections at Violet Elementary School; · Orange County - $410,000 for Newburgh / Union Avenue connection walkway; · Village of Ardsley, Westchester County - $468,000 for Ardsley Middle School walk-to-school program; · Village of Chatham, Columbia County - $396,000 for pedestrian safety enhancements; · Village of Kaser, Rockland County - $270,000 for sidewalks on Blauvelt Road; · Town of Plattekill, Ulster County - $400,000 for sidewalks at Plattekill Elementary School; · Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District, Westchester County - $365,000 for outside stair improvements at Springhurst Elementary; · Village of Pelham Manor, Westchester County - $330,466 for pedestrian enhancements at Siwanoy and Prospect Hill elementary schools; · Village of Irvington, Westchester County - $228,723 for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements; · Irvington Union Free School District, Westchester County - $115,958 for bicycle and pedestrian safety; · Clare F. Ostrander Elementary School, Ulster County - $25,930 for bicycle and pedestrian safety; · Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District, Westchester County- $25,125 for pedestrian safety education; · Westchester County Department of Public Works - $150,000 for Safe Routes to School public service announcements.