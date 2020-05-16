Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 15, 2008 Public Information Hearing For The Proposed NYSDOT NY Route 25 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project in Western Nassau County Set for Tuesday, September 23, 2008 On Tuesday, September 23, 2008, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), Region 10, Long Island, will conduct an open forum public information hearing for the proposed NY Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) Safety and Mobility Improvement Project in the Town of North Hempstead, Nassau and Queens counties. Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this open forum public hearing to review preliminary plans and provide input on this proposed safety improvement project. The September 23, 2008, meeting is being held at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, 500 Leonard Boulevard, New Hyde Park, between 4:00 P.M. and 8:30 P.M. Conceptual design plans and other related project information will be available for review. NYSDOT engineers and representatives will be on hand to provide individual attention, answer questions and receive comments on the preliminary proposed concepts developed to improve safety and mobility for motorists and pedestrians on Jericho Turnpike between Herricks Road and the NYC line. The overall objective of the NY Route 25 Safety and Mobility Project is to reduce automobile crashes, improve pedestrian safety, and correct roadway operational deficiencies. To accomplish this objective, the following are some of the project features being proposed: reconstructed intersections including installation of new left and right turn lanes on Jericho Turnpike at various intersections within the project limits; increased corner radius at several intersections to facilitate easier turning movements; upgraded traffic signals to improve visibility and function; and new pavement and pavement markings. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2011. Viewpoints and comments concerning the preliminary design plans and other project input may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may also be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session anytime between 4:00 P.M and 8:30 P.M. The formal comment session is being conducted between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. However, all comments will be reviewed and considered for the project’s final design whether they are provided in written format, orally, or submitted through the U.S. Mail. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations, should contact NYSDOT at (631) 952-6654. Any person who has questions about the proposed NY Route 25 Safety and Mobility Project but is unable to attend the Public Information Center should mail their comments to: The NY Route 25 Safety and Mobility Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10, Long Island Design Group 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 Project Identification Number: 0041.95 This public information meeting is part of the NYSDOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the NYSDOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. The following statements are included in accordance with Federal Limited English Proficiency (LEP) requirements: (Spanish) Esta notificación proporciona información referente a la Audiencia Pública fijada para el 23 de setiembre del 2008, de la propuesta del Departamento de Transportación del Estado de Nueva York del Proyecto de Seguridad y Mejora de Movilidad para Jericho Turnpike (NY Ruta 25) zona Oeste del Condado de Nassau ubicada en los pueblos de Hempstead y Hempstead Norte, Condado de Nassau, y el condado de Queens de la Ciudad de Nueva York, número de Identificación del proyecto 0041.95. Si necesita una traducción de este documento por favor llamar al 516-355-6230. (Chinese) {ﾊmLﾝ 2008 N 923 ｨsIIuCY･RB^AcIｼﾟSﾂH (Jericho Turnpike)( RB 25 H ) IﾀSoﾊｬｮｫiv`CｴﾊﾟSzﾁｺ (Hempstead) ﾁakzﾁｺ (North Hempstead) ﾁaRsIc@ｽB€ﾚﾒj 0041.95 B@ﾊ z vｶI|｡CｿvdF 516-355-6230 B (Hindi) इस नोटिस मेँ न्यू यार्क स्टेट परिवहन विभाग द्वारा प्रस्तावित , हैंपस्टैड तथा नॉर्थ हैंपस्टैड शहरों में स्थित , " जैरिको टर्नपाइक ( न्यू यार्क रूट 25) वैस्टर्न नस्साउ काउंटी सुरक्षा तथा चलनशीलता सुधार प्रॉजैक्ट ", तथा न्यू यार्क शहर बोरो ऑफ क्वीन्ज़ , प्राजैक्ट पहचान नंबर 0041.95 के बारे मेँ 23 सितंबर 2008 को होने वाली सार्वजनिक सुनवाई के बारे मेँ जानकारी दी गई है। यदि आप इस दस्तावेज़ का अनुवाद प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं तो कृपया 516-355-6230 नंबर पर फोन करें . (English) This notice provides information regarding the September 23, 2008 Public Hearing for the New York State Department of Transportation's proposed Jericho Turnpike (NY Route 25) Western Nassau County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project located in the Towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead, Nassau County, and the New York City Borough of Queens, Project Identification Number 0041.95. If you need translation of this document, please call 516-355-6230. ###