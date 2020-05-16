Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 10, 2008 Western New York to Receive $2.1 Million for Walk and Bike to School Safety Improvements WESTERN NEW YORK TO RECEIVE $2.1 MILLION FOR WALK AND BIKE TO SCHOOL SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced six communities in Western New York will receive a share of $2.18 million in grants to improve safety for children walking and bicycling to school. These funds were awarded as a part of NYSDOT’s Safe Routes to School Program, a federally funded initiative to encourage more school children to walk and bicycle to school safely. Under this program, which was created by Federal Law in 2005, funding is made available to improve traffic safety conditions for bicycling and walking around schools serving the K-8 grades. The program also funds education programs that address pedestrian and bicycling safety, and encouragement programs to increase bicycling and walking among children. The total amount of funding available statewide was $27.4 million. The six communities receiving grants were among 19 Western New York communities that completed a competitive process to receive grants. NYSDOT Regional Director Alan E. Taylor said, “The Department of Transportation is proud to actively help our local communities address their pedestrian and bicycling safety concerns around schools, and encourage more walking and bicycling as an alternative transportation option through the Safe Routes to School Program.” U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said, "This program takes on two big issues for school-aged kids: childhood obesity and school safety. As an avid bike rider and parent, I feel strongly that parents shouldn't have to worry about their child's safety when allowing them to get some excellent exercise and ride their bike to school. But the sad reality is that transportation systems aren't always designed with pedestrians, especially children, in mind. The federal funding for the Safe Routes to School program will help ensure that kids can get to school safely, while improving their health." U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton said, "This funding for the Safe Routes to School Program is a win for New York and for our children. This program will help provide the safer -more- roads and sidewalks we need to continue to encourage children to be more active and health conscious by biking or walking to school. I commend the Governor and the NYSDOT for working on a plan that will not only improve New York 's infrastructure and reduce traffic, but also sets our children and families on a path towards a healthier lifestyle." U.S. Congressman Thomas Reynolds said, "As a strong advocate of education, I am pleased to see advancements to our neighborhoods that improve our means of getting our children safely to and from school. Our youth deserve clean and secure areas to walk and bike, and I am pleased to see this federal funding coming into Western New York to achieve these improvements." U.S. Congresswoman Louise Slaughter said, “By encouraging our children to walk and bike to school we will not only teach them about healthy lifestyles but also give them a valuable lesson in energy efficiency. These federally funded grants will enable local communities to fix sidewalks, install traffic signals, and teach our kids what they need to know to travel to school in a safe, healthy, and green way.” U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins said, “This federal grant will provide new and better bicycle and pedestrian routes to schools in Western New York . These enhancements will not only fulfill a necessary and primary goal of providing better safety for local students, it also builds the infrastructure that creates walkable neighborhoods and encourages physical activity and healthier living.” U.S. Congressman Randy Kuhl said, “By encouraging our children to walk and ride bicycles to school we are helping them live a healthier more active life. The “Safe Routes to School” funding not only promotes healthy habits which lead to healthier lifestyles but also serves as more energy-efficient way to get our children to and from school,” said Rep. Kuhl. “I would like to sincerely thank the New York State Department of Transportation for these funds.” The six grant recipients include: The City of Buffalo : $550,000 for traffic signal upgrades, crosswalks, and paving at intersections surrounding Hamlin Park School No. 74. Funding will also be used to provide a full time Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator. The City of Olean School District : $385,000 for new sidewalks and traffic signal upgrades at five schools, and funding to start a volunteer safety patrol program and healthy living curriculum. The Town of Amherst : $550,000 to construct sidewalks and connecting pathways at Country Parkway , Dodge, Heim, and Maple Elementary Schools . A new Safe Routes to School Education program will be funded in the Williamsville Central School District and the Amherst Police Department will deploy a School Zone Speed Monitoring Trailer. -more- The City of Dunkirk : $550,000 to construct sidewalk upgrades on four major pedestrian routes to school. The Town of Grand Island : $57,000 to install new sidewalk segments on local streets surrounding Kaegebein Elementary School and to reconstruct a portion of the Love Road Pathway to address drainage problems. Chautauqua County : $93,182 to fund a safety training program for schoolchildren focusing on bicycle, pedestrian and traffic safety. ###

