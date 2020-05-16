Contact: Dorothy Nisbet, (607) 324-8405 Release Date: September 10, 2008 NYSDOT Announces Grant Money For Walk To School Program Federally Funded “Safe Routes to School” Promotes Healthy Transportation Alternatives Regional Director Peter E. White, announced today that four area schools and their surrounding communities have been successful applicants for the federally funded Safe Routes to School program. “This program aids in the establishment of a safe, healthy alternative to riding the bus or being driven to school. We have always been concerned about safety of the school age children getting to and from school.” “This federally funded, state administered aid will promote safe walking and bicycling and provide funds to build new sidewalks, install traffic calming devices, crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals. Safe Routes to School will not only improve the infrastructure on state and local roads, but also has a key component of non-infrastructure importance. This part of the program will create educational opportunities through encouragement, enforcement, and evaluation of the program to promote a safer and healthier journey to and from school.” U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said, "This program takes on two big issues for school-aged kids: childhood obesity and school safety. As an avid bike rider and parent, I feel strongly that parents shouldn't have to worry about their child's safety when allowing them to get some excellent exercise and ride their bike to school. But the sad reality is that transportation systems aren't always designed with pedestrians, especially children, in mind. The federal funding for the Safe Routes to School program will help ensure that kids can get to school safely, while improving their health." U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton said, "This funding for the Safe Routes to School Program is a win for New York and for our children. This program will help provide the safer roads and sidewalks we need to continue to encourage children to be more active and health conscious by biking or walking to school. I commend the Governor and the NYSDOT for working on a plan that will not only improve New York's infrastructure and reduce traffic, but also sets our children and families on a path towards a healthier lifestyle." School districts and municipalities recently awarded funding include: • Town of Erwin, Steuben County - $49,519 for a bike and walking trail; • City of Corning, Steuben County - $163,968 for Erwin Valley School walking and biking safety project; • Village of Van Etten, Chemung County - $44,237 for a pedestrian thoroughfare at Spencer-Van Etten Elementary School; and • City of Elmira, Chemung County - $102,500 for traffic calming.