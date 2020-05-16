Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 17, 2008 NYSDOT Announces over $4.3 Million For Walk-To-School Program for L.I. Federally Funded "Safe Routes to School" Promotes Healthy Transportation Alternatives New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced the award of over $4.3 million in grants for projects on Long Island to help students walk and bike safely to school and home again. The intent of the Safe Routes to School program is to enable and encourage children to adopt a more healthy and active lifestyle by making bicycling and walking a safer and more appealing transportation alternative. The funds also will help schools and other local agencies plan, develop and implement transportation projects that improve safety while reducing traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution in the vicinity of schools. NYSDOT Regional Director Subi Chakraborti said, "The Department of Transportation is pleased to provide these federally funded grants to Long Island Schools to encourage our students to develop safe, healthy practices of walking and bicycling to school." U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said, "This program takes on two big issues for school-aged kids: childhood obesity and school safety. As an avid bike rider and parent, I feel strongly that parents shouldn't have to worry about their child's safety when allowing them to get some excellent exercise and ride their bike to school. But the sad reality is that transportation systems aren't always designed with pedestrians, especially children, in mind. The federal funding for the Safe Routes to School program will help ensure that kids can get to school safely, while improving their health." U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton said, "This funding for the Safe Routes to School Program is a win for New York and for our children. This program will help provide the safer roads and sidewalks we need to continue to encourage children to be more active and health conscious by biking or walking to school. I commend the Governor and the NYSDOT for working on a plan that will not only improve New York's infrastructure and reduce traffic, but also sets our children and families on a path towards a healthier lifestyle." U.S. Congressman Gary Ackerman said, "These funds will go a long way in helping to make walking and biking to school a safer and more appealing option for Long Island students. Walking or biking to school provides an excellent opportunity for children to incorporate exercise into their daily routine. Not only does this program enhance the health and well being of our children, it also helps to reduce local traffic congestion, enhance area infrastructure and protect our environment." U.S. Congressman Steve Israel said, "The 'Safe Routes to Schools' program not only promotes safety, it also starts our children down the path to a healthy lifestyle. Because of federal funding, the program will start improving our sidewalks and infrastructure in towns across New York. I'm especially pleased to see this initiative coming to the town of Babylon. I commend Governor Paterson and NY State DOT for this innovative effort that will improve our infrastructure and keep our kids active." U.S. Congressman Tim Bishop said, "With rising fuel prices, school busing continues to eat away at school budgets. I applaud Governor Paterson and the Department of Transportation for promoting innovative policies to keep transportation costs down while keeping our children safe and healthy. We must continue to work at all levels of government to offer commuters better and safer transportation alternatives." NYSDOT administers the program and will reimburse up to 100 percent of eligible project costs for successful applicants up to the award amount. Applicants who were not selected during this round of funding are encouraged to apply again, if the federal program is renewed next year. Long Island school districts and municipalities recently awarded funding include: · Village of Southampton, Suffolk County - $421,000 for pedestrian safety improvements; · Village of Hempstead, Nassau County - $527,753 for pedestrian safety at Jackson Elementary; · Uniondale Union Free School District, Nassau County - $550,000 for pedestrian safety improvements; · Village of Hempstead, Nassau County - $535,304 for pedestrian improvements in the Hempstead Union Free School District; · Town of Riverhead, Suffolk County - $475,019 for a sidewalk enhancement and traffic calming project on North Griffing Avenue; · Village of Hempstead, Nassau County - $509,905 for pedestrian improvements at Fulton Elementary School; · Town of Babylon, Suffolk County - $434,700 for a program to increase the number of students walking and biking to school; · Town of North Hempstead, Nassau County - $410,680 for traffic calming on Plandome Road; and · Port Washington Union Free School District, Nassau County - $521,850 for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements. ###