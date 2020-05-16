Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: September 17, 2008 Media Advisory: NYSDOT To Recognize Staten Island Commuterlink Award Winners Upcoming Ridesharing Initiatives Also Being Unveiled New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Douglas A. Currey will be joined by New York State Senator Andrew Lanza, Assembly Members Michael Cusick, Janele Hyer-Spencer, Matthew Titone and Lou Tobacco and New York City Council Members Vincent Ignizio and James Oddo on Thursday, September 18, to recognize Staten Island recipients of the CommuterLink ridesharing service’s Regional Commuter Choice Awards. New ridesharing initiatives to promote commuting alternatives for people who work in New York City will also be unveiled. The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the College of Staten Island President’s Conference Room, 2800 Victory Boulevard , Building 1A, Room 403. Directions: By car: From the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge - Westbound on the Staten Island Expressway (I-278) from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge , take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 10). At Victory Boulevard , turn left and continue under the Expressway and turn left into the campus at the first traffic light. From the Goethals Bridge - Eastbound on the Staten Island Expressway (I-278), take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 8) and turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. From the Outerbridge Crossing - Take the West Shore Expressway to the Staten Island Expressway (I-278) east towards the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge . On the Staten Island Expressway (I-278), take the Victory Boulevard Exit (Exit 8) and turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. Use campus parking lots 1 and 2. By public transportation: Ferry · Staten Island Ferry to MTA bus or taxi MTA Bus · Staten Island : S62/S92, S61/S91, S44/S94, S59 · Manhattan : X10 · Brooklyn : S93/S53 ###

