Media Advisory

Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 26, 2006
Goose Creek Bridge

STATE DOT, TOGETHER WITH OTHER STATE AGENCIES AND ELECTED OFFICIALS TO ANNOUNCE RECONSTRUCTION OF WANTAGH STATE PARKWAY GOOSE CREEK BRIDGE

IN NASSAU COUNTY, L.I., IS NOW UNDERWAY

                              

WHEN:                      Monday, September 29, 2008 – 2:30 p.m. - Ground Breaking Ceremony    

                                                           

WHERE:                  

Wantagh State Parkway
(WSP) Bridge over Goose Creek, Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

 

PARTICIPANTS:     NYSDOT Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee*; NYSDOT Long Island Regional Director Subi Chakraborti*; NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Regional Director Ron Foley; NYS Dept. of Conservation Regional Director, Peter Scully*; NYS Senator Charles Fuschillo*; NYS Assemblyman David McDonough*; NYS Police Major Walter Heesch; Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi; Nassau County Legislator David Denenberg*; Town of Hempstead Supervisor, Kate Murray.      

                        *Confirmed Attendance

 

CONTACT:              Eileen W. Peters (631) 952-6632 (office)

                                                                (631) 952-6777 (after 5:00 p.m.)

 

DIRECTIONS:         From the East and West: Southern

State Parkway
to Exit 27,
Wantagh State Parkway SOUTH
.  Continue on WSP south for approximately five miles, through the construction zone, past the Jones Beach toll booths.  At the center turnaround south of Sloop Bridge and the toll booths, make a U-Turn to head Northbound on WSP.  Continue Northbound over the Sloop Channel Bridge to the Goose Creek Construction site.  NYSDOT staff will provide parking guidance in the construction zone area.

