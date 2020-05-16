Media Advisory
Media Advisory
MEDIA ADVISORY
The news conference will be held at the Tappan Zee Bridge/I-287 Corridor Environmental Review Community Office,
###
Directions to Community Office in
From East: NYS Thruway (I-287); at Exit 1 turn right onto ramp for 0.2 miles, merge right at exit light onto White Plains Road (Route 119) 0.2 miles; building on your left.
From West: NYS Thruway (I-287) to Exit 9 for 0.2 miles; turn right onto ramp towards South Broadway (US-9) for 0.2 miles; turn right onto South Broadway/US-9; turn right onto White Plains Road (Route 119) for 1.6 miles; building on your right.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.