Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: September 26, 2008 Media Advisory MEDIA ADVISORY Westchester County Executive Andrew J. Spano and Rockland County Executive C. Scott Vanderhoef will join New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn, State Thruway Authority Executive Director Michael Fleischer and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro-North Railroad President Howard Permut on Friday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in Tarrytown, Westchester County, to make a major announcement about the Tappan Zee Bridge/I-287 Corridor Environmental Study. The news conference will be held at the Tappan Zee Bridge/I-287 Corridor Environmental Review Community Office, 660 White Plains Road, Suite 340 , Tarrytown , New York . ### Directions to Community Office in Tarrytown From East: NYS Thruway (I-287); at Exit 1 turn right onto ramp for 0.2 miles, merge right at exit light onto White Plains Road (Route 119) 0.2 miles; building on your left. From West: NYS Thruway (I-287) to Exit 9 for 0.2 miles; turn right onto ramp towards South Broadway (US-9) for 0.2 miles; turn right onto South Broadway/US-9; turn right onto White Plains Road (Route 119) for 1.6 miles; building on your right.

