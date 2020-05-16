Contact: Michael Flick, (315) 785-2218 Release Date: September 17, 2008 NYSDOT to Hold Public Info Meeting for Tupper Lake Project Proposed Project to Focus on Improvements Along Route 3 & 30 in Village The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the proposed highway reconstruction of State Routes 3 and 30 in the Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 1, 2008 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library Basement, located at 41 Lake Street, Tupper Lake, New Yor k . This is the second public information meeting for the project. During the first meeting, the department was asked to evaluate the designation of Lake Street as a State Route in addition to the realignment of the intersection of Route 3 and 30. In this meeting, department representatives will present both Lake Street and Route 3 realignment alternatives. The proposed project begins just south of Queen Street and continues north along Route 30. The project then splits at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 3. To the north, the project ends just north of Pleasant Avenue. To the east, the project continues along Routes 3 and 30 ending just east of McLaughlin Avenue. The project will improve about 1.1 miles of highway in the Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County. The proposed project will restore the roadway’s structural integrity, and will also include the implementation of various safety, mobility and drainage improvements. Preliminary plans will be available for public review from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. An overview of the project will be presented at 5:30 p.m., after which interested persons will have an opportunity to ask department representatives questions on an individual basis. The public is encouraged to ask questions and make comments. All written comments will be collected at the meeting or may be mailed to this office to become part of the record. A formal public hearing pertaining to this project will be held the near future. Please advise this office if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate participation in this meeting. Inquiries about this project can be directed to Yasser A Ibrahim, P.E., at the NYSDOT Regional Design office by calling (315)785-2336; by writing to Dulles State Office Bldg., NYSDOT-Design Office, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or by e-mailing yibrahim@dot.state.ny.us.

