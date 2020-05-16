Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Apollo Career Center* Athens Ohio University WOUB Center for Public Media Belmont Belmont County Regional Airport Authority Butler Butler County Educational Service Center Butler County Family and Children First Council Butler County Technology and Career Development Schools Clark Springfield City School District Cuyahoga Berea City School District Cuyahoga County Community College Foundation Mayfield City School District Darke Greenville City School District Greenville Union Cemetery Defiance Defiance Public Library Erie Ritter Public Library Sandusky City School District Scotts Union Cemetery Fairfield Walnut Township Franklin Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Judiciary/Supreme Court of Ohio Office of the Ohio Attorney General Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (Performance Audit) Science and Technology Campus Corporation The Ohio State University Health Plan Geauga Cardinal Local School District Hamilton Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Henry Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District Holmes East Holmes Local School District Knox East Knox Local School District Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area Springfield Local School District Madison Jefferson Local School District Mahoning City of Struthers Ottawa Danbury Local School District Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District Ross Zane Trace Local School District Seneca Bridges Community Academy City of Tiffin Village of Republic Summit CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility Nordonia Hills City School District* Tuscarawas Goshen Township* Union North Union Local School District Warren Warren County Career Center Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council Wood Center Township Wyandot Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District

