There were 5,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,646 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Apollo Career Center*
Athens Ohio University WOUB Center for Public Media
Belmont Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
Butler Butler County Educational Service Center Butler County Family and Children First Council Butler County Technology and Career Development Schools
Clark Springfield City School District
Cuyahoga Berea City School District Cuyahoga County Community College Foundation Mayfield City School District
Darke Greenville City School District Greenville Union Cemetery
Defiance Defiance Public Library
Erie Ritter Public Library Sandusky City School District Scotts Union Cemetery
Fairfield Walnut Township
Franklin Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Judiciary/Supreme Court of Ohio Office of the Ohio Attorney General Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (Performance Audit) Science and Technology Campus Corporation The Ohio State University Health Plan
Geauga Cardinal Local School District
Hamilton Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Henry Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
Knox East Knox Local School District
Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area Springfield Local School District
Madison Jefferson Local School District
Mahoning City of Struthers
Ottawa Danbury Local School District
Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District
Ross Zane Trace Local School District
Seneca Bridges Community Academy City of Tiffin Village of Republic
Summit CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility Nordonia Hills City School District*
Tuscarawas Goshen Township*
Union North Union Local School District
Warren Warren County Career Center
Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council
Wood Center Township
Wyandot Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.