Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Apollo Career Center*
|Athens
|Ohio University WOUB Center for Public Media
|Belmont
|Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
|Butler
|Butler County Educational Service Center Butler County Family and Children First Council Butler County Technology and Career Development Schools
|Clark
|Springfield City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Berea City School District Cuyahoga County Community College Foundation Mayfield City School District
|Darke
|Greenville City School District Greenville Union Cemetery
|Defiance
|Defiance Public Library
|Erie
|Ritter Public Library Sandusky City School District Scotts Union Cemetery
|Fairfield
|Walnut Township
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Judiciary/Supreme Court of Ohio Office of the Ohio Attorney General Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (Performance Audit) Science and Technology Campus Corporation The Ohio State University Health Plan
|Geauga
|Cardinal Local School District
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Henry
|Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
|Lucas
|Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area Springfield Local School District
|Madison
|Jefferson Local School District
|Mahoning
|City of Struthers
|Ottawa
|Danbury Local School District
|Richland
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
|Ross
|Zane Trace Local School District
|Seneca
|Bridges Community Academy City of Tiffin Village of Republic
|Summit
|CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility Nordonia Hills City School District*
|Tuscarawas
|Goshen Township*
|Union
|North Union Local School District
|Warren
|Warren County Career Center
|Wayne
|Wayne County Family and Children First Council
|Wood
|Center Township
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
