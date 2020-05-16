Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: October 07, 2008 Route 28 Highway Project Rescheduled - Towns of Forestport and Webb, Oneida and Herkimer Counties The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has rescheduled the project to rehabilitate State Route (SR) 28 in the Towns of Forestport and Webb, Oneida and Herkimer counties from a spring 2009 start date to an expected start in spring 2010. This change was necessary to allow coordination between NYSDOT, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Adirondack Park Agency and National Grid to resolve issues regarding the relocation of utility lines. National Grid has begun the process of staking out a preliminary layout for the utility poles and will be sending out survey crews in the next few weeks. The proposed project will rehabilitate 11 miles of SR 28, beginning approximately five miles north of the intersection of NYS Routes 12 and 28 in Alder Creek, Oneida county and ending at the Moose River Bridge in McKeever, Herkimer county. The work proposed for this project includes the following: reconstructing the roadway in two areas within the project limits to address pavement conditions and geometric deficiencies; resurfacing the remaining sections using a cold-in-place recycle method, which grinds up the existing pavement and reuses the material as a base course; paving the travel lanes to a consistent 11 feet width with six foot shoulders; replacing signs and drainage structures as necessary; constructing ditches where required to provide adequate drainage and treat storm water runoff; and improving driveway entrances to bring them into compliance with current design standards. In addition, the flashing traffic signal in Woodgate is scheduled to be replaced. Utility poles may be relocated to comply with a 16-foot clear zone requirement that is measured from the edge of travel lane (i.e. white line). A public information meeting will be scheduled at a later date to provide project specifics to all interested parties. ###

