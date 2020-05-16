Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 12

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District Cuyahoga Westlake City School District Defiance Richland Township* Franklin Ohio Department of Agriculture Gallia Guyan Township* Hamilton Northwest Local School District Licking Pamala Gayheart Medina Village of Chippewa Lake Montgomery Trotwood-Madison City School District Sandusky Sandusky County Board Of Developmental Disabilities + Stark Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District Wayne Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes- Counties Wood Otsego Local School District Wyandot Village of Carey

