Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 12

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District
Cuyahoga Westlake City School District
Defiance Richland Township*
Franklin Ohio Department of Agriculture
Gallia Guyan Township*
Hamilton Northwest Local School District
Licking Pamala Gayheart
Medina Village of Chippewa Lake
Montgomery Trotwood-Madison City School District
Sandusky Sandusky County Board Of Developmental Disabilities +
Stark Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District
Wayne Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes- Counties
Wood Otsego Local School District
Wyandot Village of Carey

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

