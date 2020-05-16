Oct 9: NYSDOT Hosts Public Hearing - Route 30A Bridge, Fonda (Montgomery County)

Bridge Replacement Project Plans to be Presented

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss a proposed bridge replacement project on State Route (SR) 30A in the Village of Fonda, Montgomery County. The meeting will be held on Thursday October 9, 2008 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fonda-Fultonville High School, located at 112 Old Johnston Road, Fonda, New York. Department engineers will be available at 6:30 p.m. for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal public information meeting.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss project limits, scope, schedule and proposed right-of-way impacts to adjacent properties. NYSDOT staff will discuss the project in detail and explain the property acquisition process and procedures.

The proposed project involves replacement of the bridge carrying SR 30A over CSX railroad tracks, reconstruction of the intersection of SR 5 and SR 30A, improvements to sidewalks, traffic signals, signs and drainage systems and pavement widening. The proposed structure will include a left lane for northbound traffic and turn lanes will be added at the intersection of SR 5 and SR 30A to accommodate southbound traffic. The new bridge will be built to the east of the current location with the existing bridge remaining open during construction.

For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, regional design engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429.

###