Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 09, 2008 NYSDOT Commences Bridge Painting Along Interstate 84, Eight Bridges Crossing Interstate 84 to be Painted in Orange County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced a project to paint eight bridges over Interstate 84 in Orange County. The $2.2 million contract was awarded to Steed General Contractors of the Bronx, New York. The bridges scheduled to be painted include the Fletcher Drive bridge in the Town of Newburgh; Ridge Road bridge in the Town of Montgomery; County Road 67 bridge in the Town of Wallkill; McManus Road, Route 6, Mount Orange Road and South Centerville Road bridges in the Town of Wawayanda; and Greenville Turnpike bridge in the Town of Greenville. The eight bridges vary in length from 240 to 350 feet and vary in width from 30 to 40 feet. Existing paint will be removed by abrasive blasting. In order to prevent any harmful paint particles becoming air borne, each bridge’s work area will be enclosed prior to abrasive blasting operations. The bridges will be painted dark red to enhance the corridor. Construction is anticipated to be completed by December 2009. Work will be accomplished during night and day times using short term lane closures as necessary. To minimize disruption to motorists, there will be no lane closures during peak commuter hours. ###

