Contact: Dorothy Nisbet, (607) 324-8405 Release Date: October 01, 2008 NYSDOT AND PENNDOT COMPLETE SEVEN MILES OF U.S. ROUTE 15/ FUTURE I-99 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Allen D. Biehler, P.E. and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stanley Gee today joined hands across their shared state line in announcing the completion of a seven-mile portion of U.S. Route 15 that crosses between the two states. During a morning ceremony near the state line between Steuben County in New York and Tioga County in Pennsylvania, Secretary Biehler and Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee marked the completion of the $17 million project by cutting a ribbon across the newly constructed Route 15, which will eventually become Interstate 99. "This is truly a milestone event," said Secretary Biehler. "Thanks to a significant investment in resources, we've been able to make this corridor much safer, easier and more efficient to travel, and more attractive for economic growth. With the opening of this section, travelers in north central Pennsylvania now have a four-lane connection between Interstate 80 and the New York border." “Working with our partners in Pennsylvania, the New York State Department of Transportation has built a more modern highway that is not only safer for motorists, but is also more efficient for moving goods through the region,” Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee said. “Thanks to the support of Governor David A. Paterson, we are able to use improvements to New York’s transportation infrastructure to spur economic development throughout this increasingly important region.” Among the federal, and state officials participating from New York were Congressman Randy Kuhl, State Senator George Winner, Assemblyman James Bacalles. Participating in the event from Pennsylvania were state PennDOT Secretary Biehler; PA Senator Roger Madigan; Rick Peltz, Alternate Federal Co-Chairman, Appalachian Regional Commission; Mike Glazer, Aide to PA Congressman John Peterson; Chuck Dillon, Aide to PA Senator Joseph Scarnati and Wendy Ribeca, Aide to PA Representative Matthew Baker. NYSDOT constructed a new, four-lane expressway from the state line to Watson Creek Road in the town of Lindley, Steuben County. The new highway was built to the west of the existing U.S. Route 15 alignment. The new U.S. Route 15, the future I-99, will minimize conflicts between through and local traffic, reduce congestion, improve highway capacity, reduce the potential for accidents and provide highway system continuity with other U.S. Route 15 improvements from Williamsport, PA to Corning, NY. As part of the project, a wetland and “car-top” boat launch were built adjacent to the Tioga River. The project also prepared a site for a proposed rest area and tourist information center that will eventually welcome northbound travelers to New York State. On the New York side, the project was undertaken during the last two years to coincide with the completion of abutting roadway improvements in Pennsylvania. Impacts to motorists on Route 15 have been minimal, since the majority of work was completed on the new alignment and away from the existing highway. PennDOT has completed 5.5 miles of new expressway between Route 287 and the NY/ PA border. The multi year construction project was completed under 5 separate construction contracts totaling $102 million. Rep. John “Randy” Kuhl, a member of the House Transportation Committee, said, “US Route 15/ Future I-99 serves a vital role to our community. In addition to being a heavily used truck corridor, more than 11,000 vehicles travel on US Route 15 every day. When this construction is complete, I-99 will be an extremely important contribution to the economic development in this area and will also be safer and more efficient for those who travel on it every day. I am pleased that I was able to secure funding for this crucial project.” New York State Senator George Winner said, “The completion of this first mile clearly marks long-awaited and exciting progress on our way to establishing one of the nation’s outstanding interstate highway systems. It represents an exciting link between the states of New York and Pennsylvania.” New York Assemblyman Jim Bacalles said, “This is a good first step in the right direction as the state moves forward with more I-99 construction. We need to work on the next five miles and connect with the newly completed I-86. We won't stop working until it's done.” NYSDOT is working on the design of the remaining five-mile section of new U.S. Route 15/future I-99 between Watson Creek Road and the Presho Interchange in the town of Lindley. The project is proposed to be delivered in phases with the first phase commencing in spring of 2009.

