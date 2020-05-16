Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 06, 2008 NYSDOT Commences Construction on Interstate 84 Noise Wall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a project to construct a noise barrier along the westbound side of Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh , Orange County . The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Mohegan Associates Inc. of Carmel , New York . The project will construct approximately 1,000 feet of noise barrier between the interstate and a residential neighborhood in the proximity of Coach Lane . The noise barrier will be on average 14 feet high and was designed to minimize disturbance to existing trees and shrubs. This noise barrier will help improve the quality of life for many residents in the area. NYSDOT worked closely with elected officials and the community during the development of the project, including involving the local community in the final color choice for the barrier. Construction is planned to begin in November and is anticipated to finish during the summer 2009. Although this project will not require lane closures along Interstate 84, the shoulder along the westbound side of the interstate will be closed in the work area during construction. ###

