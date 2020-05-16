Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 09, 2008 NYSDOT Announces $12 M for Paving Along State Highways, Fifteen Miles to be Resurfaced in Westchester and Rockland Counties The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced construction on a $12 million project to resurface sections of Routes 9A, 22, 35, 45, 59 and 202, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway, Cross County Parkway and the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester and Rockland counties. The contract was awarded to Intercounty Paving Associates of Hackettstown, New Jersey. Paving in Westchester County will include approximately a half mile of Route 35 from the Bike Path west in the Town of Yorktown, 1.5 miles of Route 22 from Route 128 to Maple Avenue in the Town of North Castle, 5.5 miles of Route 9A from Route 9 to the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Ossining, three miles of the Saw Mill River Parkway from Exit 38 to Interstate 684 in the Town of Bedford, one mile of the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 22 and Exit 8, and a half mile of the Cross County Parkway from Exit 9 to Exit 16. In Rockland County repaving will include approximately two miles of the Palisades Interstate Parkway between exits 17 and the Bear Mountain Circle, the intersection of Route 202 with Route 33 in Haverstraw, one mile of Route 59 from Spring Valley High School west and one mile of Route 45 from the Elementary School to Conklin Road in the Town of Ramapo. Construction began in September with completion anticipated by July 2009. All construction on the Hutchinson River Parkway will take place during the night-time. Work will be progressed using short-term lane closures to minimize disruption to motorists. ###