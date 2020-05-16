Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority Allen County Schools Health Benefits Plan Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga City of Shaker Heights (Reissue) Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Cleveland State University Fairview Park City School District Fairfield Bloom Carroll Local School District Franklin A+ Children’s Academy* Grandview Heights City School District The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community- Urban Redevelopment Sullivant Avenue Community School Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Greene Beavercreek City School District Hamilton Winton Preparatory Academy Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District Licking Lakewood Digital Academy Lakewood Local School District Newark Digital Academy Lorain Columbia Local School District North Ridgeville City School District Medina Highland Local School District Portage Southeast Local School District Richland Shelby City School District Scioto Rarden Township Valley Local School District Stark Louisville City School District Summit Summit County Educational Service Center Union Union County Agricultural Society Van Wert Vantage Career Center

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111