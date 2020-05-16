There were 5,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,649 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority Allen County Schools Health Benefits Plan
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District
Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District
Cuyahoga City of Shaker Heights (Reissue) Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Cleveland State University Fairview Park City School District
Fairfield Bloom Carroll Local School District
Franklin A+ Children’s Academy* Grandview Heights City School District The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community- Urban Redevelopment Sullivant Avenue Community School
Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
Greene Beavercreek City School District
Hamilton Winton Preparatory Academy
Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District
Licking Lakewood Digital Academy Lakewood Local School District Newark Digital Academy
Lorain Columbia Local School District North Ridgeville City School District
Medina Highland Local School District
Portage Southeast Local School District
Richland Shelby City School District
Scioto Rarden Township Valley Local School District
Stark Louisville City School District
Summit Summit County Educational Service Center
Union Union County Agricultural Society
Van Wert Vantage Career Center

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

