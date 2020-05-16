Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 17
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority Allen County Schools Health Benefits Plan
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
|Clermont
|New Richmond Exempted Village School District
|Crawford
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Shaker Heights (Reissue) Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Cleveland State University Fairview Park City School District
|Fairfield
|Bloom Carroll Local School District
|Franklin
|A+ Children’s Academy* Grandview Heights City School District The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community- Urban Redevelopment Sullivant Avenue Community School
|Gallia
|Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
|Greene
|Beavercreek City School District
|Hamilton
|Winton Preparatory Academy
|Lake
|Mentor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District
|Licking
|Lakewood Digital Academy Lakewood Local School District Newark Digital Academy
|Lorain
|Columbia Local School District North Ridgeville City School District
|Medina
|Highland Local School District
|Portage
|Southeast Local School District
|Richland
|Shelby City School District
|Scioto
|Rarden Township Valley Local School District
|Stark
|Louisville City School District
|Summit
|Summit County Educational Service Center
|Union
|Union County Agricultural Society
|Van Wert
|Vantage Career Center
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.