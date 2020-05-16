Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 14, 2008 NYSDOT Breaks Ground on $30 Million Route 9W Project Project Will Improve Safety at Short Clove Road and CSX Railroad Tracks New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by federal, state and local elected officials and the Construction Industry Council at a ground breaking ceremony for a $30 million project to improve access and safety at the Route 9W intersection with Short Clove Road in the Village of Haverstraw, Rockland County. "The $30 million undertaking we are starting today is an important safety project that will eliminate a railroad grade crossing. Grade crossings are too often places of danger and where we can eliminate them, such as here, we want to." Commissioner Glynn said. "Governor David A. Paterson and the Department of Transportation are dedicated to bringing improvements such as this to villages in the Hudson Valley and across New York State." Also participating in today’s event were U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey, State Senator Thomas P. Morahan, State Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael F. Kohut and President of Construction Industry Council Ross Pepe. The groundbreaking was part of a news conference to announce the start of work on a project that will improve the safety and access of Route 9W with Short Clove Road in the Village of Haverstraw. The event was held at the project site along Riverside Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw. "This project is a win-win for Haverstraw and the entire lower Hudson Valley – a safer bridge and better traffic flow," U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said. "We have worked long and hard with the NYSDOT to secure necessary funding for the Short Clove Road bridge overpass project, and to make sure its ground breaking took place as quickly as possible, and I am glad to see it come to fruition." "Our quality of life is truly dependent upon the quality of our transportation systems," said U.S. Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey. "That is why I am proud to have secured $1 million for the Short Clove Road Reconstruction Project and more than $1.6 million in federal funding for quiet rail crossings. Relocating the existing Route 9W intersection with the new bridges will allow residents of Haverstraw to travel safely and easily in and out of the Village. Together, the Short Clove Road reconstruction and the implementation of quiet zones will provide safer and more convenient roads, a quicker commute to work, and an improved quality of life for Rockland County." State Senator Thomas P. Morahan said, "I am pleased that the NYSDOT has made construction of this critically needed overpass a priority. These last few years have seen serious congestion on a daily basis, with trains frequently blocking emergency vehicles traveling through the area. This overpass will make much needed safety improvements to the intersection, improve the flow of traffic and aid the economic growth of the Village center. As this is a principal evacuation route in case of an emergency related to Indian Point, we cannot afford any further delay on the construction of this overpass." State Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski said, "I would like to thank the NYSDOT for making the safety and access of Route 9W in the village of Haverstraw a priority. I am hopeful that this project will provide the community with a more effective corridor to Route 9W." Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael F. Kohut said, "The Village of Haverstraw is very eager to see this project begin. We have been living with this dangerous crossing for decades and finally there is light at the end of the tunnel. Not only will the new Short Clove Road eliminate the danger, it will also keep the southern end of the village open when trains are passing through. The importance of this project for the village simply cannot be measured. It benefits not only the residents, but the commercial and industrial operations in the village as well." Construction Industry Council President Ross Pepe said, "When complete the new intersection of Short Clove Road and Route 9W will be a major safety improvement for all Rockland County residents and others travelling through one of the most beautiful areas of the Hudson Valley. It is a wonderful example of how local, state and federal governments can work together with local industry to produce significant transportation gains that improve people’s lives and enhance the local business environment." The project calls for relocation of the existing Route 9W intersection with Short Clove Road and realignment of the intersection of Riverside Avenue with Short Clove Road. The new Route 9W intersection with Short Clove Road will be constructed 1,500 feet to the north of the existing intersection and will include a traffic signal and dedicated southbound left turn lane along Route 9W for traffic turning onto Short Clove Road. A total of more than 1,700 feet of new roadway will be built, along with approximately 4,700 feet of new retaining walls. Short Clove Road will be reconstructed to include two new fly-over bridges to carry traffic over CSX railroad tracks before it reconnects to Riverside Avenue. The new bridges will allow for the existing at-grade railroad crossing to be removed. This will eliminate the need for traffic turning from Short Clove Road onto Route 9W to stop on the railroad tracks while waiting at the intersection, greatly improving safety at this location. It will also increase access for local traffic. Currently there are no alternatives routes to the village other than at-grade railroad crossings, thereby cutting off the village if a train is stopped on the tracks. This project will enhance village access and safety, ensuring at least one crossing point will be grade-separated. This project also includes terraced retaining walls, extensive re-landscaping, major utility relocation, improved drainage, and pavement markings. During construction, Short Clove Road and Route 9W will have one lane of traffic open in each direction during peak hours with temporary lanes closures during the day along Short Clove Road as needed. The project, awarded to Ecco III Enterprises Inc. of the City of Yonkers, is expected to be completed by fall of 2010.

